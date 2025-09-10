or
BREAKING NEWS
Kody Brown
REALITY TV NEWS

Kody Brown Reveals Which of the 'Sister Wives' Stars Will Watch Him Compete on 'Special Forces'

kody brown sister wives special forces
Source: MEGA

Kody Brown revealed who among the 'Sister Wives' stars will watch him compete on 'Special Forces.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 10 2025, Published 7:34 a.m. ET

Kody Brown is getting real about who in his family will be tuning in as he takes on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

The Sister Wives star opened up during FOX’s event for the reality competition show in Los Angeles on September 9. When asked if any of his ex-wives — Meri, Janelle, or Christine — would be watching him compete, Kody kept it honest.

“I don’t think any of them will watch me on this show,” he admitted to an outlet.

Then he pointed to his current wife, saying, “Oh, Robyn is gonna watch it. She’s intrigued by the experience.”

image of Kody Brown admitted his ex-wives won’t be watching him compete on 'Special Forces.'
Source: FOX

Kody Brown admitted his ex-wives won’t be watching him compete on 'Special Forces.'

Still, he made it clear he’d never let her take part in the grueling show.

“I would not let Robyn ever do this; I would never want to put her through this. She’s a tender person, she’s a great mother, but she has never been focused on her fitness,” he explained.

The TLC personality also dropped some big news for fans — Sister Wives is back. Season 20 premieres on September 28, nearly 15 years after the show first launched in 2010.

image of The TLC star said his current wife, Robyn, will tune into the competition series.
Source: TLC/YouTube;@robyn_browns_nest/Instagram

The TLC star said his current wife, Robyn, will tune into the competition series.

Back then, Kody was living under one roof in Utah with his four wives, but over the past few years, that picture-perfect plural marriage unraveled.

Christine walked away first in 2021, followed by Janelle in 2022. Meri, who had already been legally divorced from Kody since 2014, finally ended things in 2023. Robyn is the last wife standing.

Still, things aren't exactly going well for the couple.

Kody admitted last season that transitioning from polygamy to monogamy nearly cost him his marriage.

"I've been in plural marriage for so long. When we failed at it, I was sabotaging myself," he confessed. "There were days unfair to Robyn that I thought about just walking away from our relationship, and that was just because I was so broken."

Kody Brown

image of 'Sister Wives' is returning for Season 20 of 'Sister Wives' on September 28.
Source: MEGA

'Sister Wives' is returning for Season 20 of 'Sister Wives' on September 28.

These days, Kody insists he feels “at peace” with Robyn in Arizona, but the drama is far from over.

In the Season 20 trailer, Kody revealed that someone reached out about being part of their brood.

"I got another one of those emails from some woman asking sort of like to get to know us for the purpose of joining the family," he shared — a revelation that clearly unsettled Robyn.

image of Kody Brown revealed a woman emailed him wanting to join the family.
Source: @kodywinnbrown/Instagram

Kody Brown revealed a woman emailed him wanting to join the family.

Christine, on the other hand, didn't hold back.

"I do not even know how to wrap my mind around what I have seen that they are even entertaining," she said on The Sarah Fraser Show, questioning whether it was just a storyline. "Are they? Is it just for camera? I do not know. I just don’t know. But, I hope not, because what they have is a soulmate situation. They really do."

She didn’t stop there, as Christine called the idea “disingenuous," adding, "Kody himself, he talked about how much he loved monogamy. So why do that? Why ruin something so good?"

Then, she mused about what could have been, saying, "I kinda think that sometimes. I'm like, what if he was like to have a conversation with all of us and be like, you know what, Robyn's my soulmate. She really is."

