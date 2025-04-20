TLC's Sister Wives Season 19 Will Return in April — But Is Season 20 Up in the Air?
Sister Wives fans can breathe a sigh of relief because TLC’s long-running reality series is not going anywhere just yet.
After a hiatus since February, Sister Wives will return with the second half of Season 19 on April 20, promising more drama from Kody Brown and his ever-complicated family dynamic in a polyamorous marriage with four women.
But here’s the kicker: TLC is keeping mum about the show’s future, leaving fans anxious about a potential season 20 renewal.
When Sister Wives kicked off, Kody was in a legal marriage with Meri Brown and spiritually linked to Christine and Janelle Brown. The series wanted to shed light on their unique family dynamic, but as seasons progressed, Kody's love life took a nosedive.
Christine was the first to throw in the towel, calling it quits after nearly three decades of a "spiritual" marriage back in November 2021. By January 2023, Janelle soon followed suit and Meri was "released" from her union with the notorious patriarch. Season 19 explored the aftermath of these splits, with only Robyn remaining with Kody, and the future of their shared dream — Coyote Pass — hanging in the balance.
The fallout scattered the cast across the map: Janelle landed in North Carolina, Christine found love and is now just outside Salt Lake City and Meri set up shop in Southwestern Utah. Meanwhile, Kody and Robyn are still holding down the fort in Flagstaff, Ariz.
Coyote Pass, the once-hopeful site of a shared family home for Kody and his wives, has become a focal point of tension in Sister Wives Season 19.
Originally purchased in 2018 for $820,000, the land was meant to unite the family under one roof.
However, with Christine, Janelle, and Meri now separated from Kody, the future of the property remains uncertain.
Christine notably sold her share of the land back to Kody and Robyn for just $10 in 2022.
In April, In Touch broke the news that Coyote Pass is now divided up among the remaining cast members. Coconino County records reveal a new ownership split, with Kody and Robyn holding a hefty 50 percent and Janelle and Meri each stuck with 25 percent.