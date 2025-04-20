TLC's Sister Wives Season 19 Will Return in April — But Is Season 20 Up in the Air?

Sister Wives fans can breathe a sigh of relief because TLC’s long-running reality series is not going anywhere just yet.

After a hiatus since February, Sister Wives will return with the second half of Season 19 on April 20, promising more drama from Kody Brown and his ever-complicated family dynamic in a polyamorous marriage with four women.

But here’s the kicker: TLC is keeping mum about the show’s future, leaving fans anxious about a potential season 20 renewal.