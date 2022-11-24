Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits He Doesn't Feel 'Respect' From Janelle As Relationship Teeters

In a sneak peek of the Sunday, November 27, episode of Sister Wives, Janelle attempts to talk to her husband about moving forward with the Flagstaff property and how the others will be involved.

KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'

"Is anyone else thinking about coming soon, building soon?" Janelle asks Kody — referring to remaining wives Meri and Robyn — who then admits that he doesn't like talking to his first wife about the property.

Explaining that Meri seems "wishy-washy about it" whenever he brings up the topic, Kody says, “I don’t know what she’s thinking, what her intentions are, but she would be the most likely to start building next."