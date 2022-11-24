Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits He Doesn't Feel 'Respect' From Janelle As Relationship Teeters
Janelle and Kody Brown's rocky relationship doesn't seem to be hitting a flat road anytime soon.
As the couple talks about the details of their properties and projects amid the patriarch's split from Christine, they are seen clashing about everything under the sun.
In a sneak peek of the Sunday, November 27, episode of Sister Wives, Janelle attempts to talk to her husband about moving forward with the Flagstaff property and how the others will be involved.
KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'
"Is anyone else thinking about coming soon, building soon?" Janelle asks Kody — referring to remaining wives Meri and Robyn — who then admits that he doesn't like talking to his first wife about the property.
Explaining that Meri seems "wishy-washy about it" whenever he brings up the topic, Kody says, “I don’t know what she’s thinking, what her intentions are, but she would be the most likely to start building next."
"I want that," he adds of Meri starting to build. "I want her to feel like she can do that, so she’ll be partnering with us on what we want to accomplish out here, especially getting it paid off.”
As Janelle stresses that they need to speak with Meri and Robyn about what they are going to do with the property, Kody expresses his upset with working with Janelle on the project.
“There’s an element that I’m struggling with here, and we’ve just gone through this entire COVID thing where I’ve been left feeling pretty disrespected,” Kody says, referring to him and Janelle butting heads over his strict guidelines during the pandemic. “I’m not going to break my back to work for you when you don’t respect me."
Kody declares: "I’m just not. Janelle needs somebody who will break their back to get this project done and that’s not me right now."
Between Christine leaving him back in November 2021 and his rocky relationship with Janelle, Kody hasn't been having the easiest of times with his spiritual unions.
'SISTER WIVES' STAR KODY BROWN DECLARES HE DOESN'T 'WANT TO SEE' CHRISTINE 'EVER AGAIN' IN NEW SNEAK PEEK
"Men don’t feel love from women who don’t respect them," admits the father-of-18. "I feel like Janelle struggles to respect me or show me respect. Might be an unfair statement, I don’t know, maybe it’s just the way that we argue."
Making it clear that he won't tolerate Janelle's behavior, Kody concludes in the sneak peak: "If you don’t respect me, don’t bother with the love. It just doesn’t work in my world."
Meanwhile, some of the tension between the couple can likely also be credited to the way Janelle has been handling his split from Christine. According to the patriarch, he is "begging Janelle for a closer relationship," but she is simply "choosing to have one with Christine."