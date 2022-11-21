Sister Wives' Kody Brown Complains That Janelle Is 'Rejecting' Him For Christine — But He's 'Begging' For A 'Closer' Relationship

Kody Brown doesn't like being the second option. While the patriarch deals with the aftermath of Christine leaving their family, it's all made more difficult as Janelle appears to side with her former sister wife.

"I’ve always wanted my wives to have close relationships," the 53-year-old insisted during the Sunday, November 20, episode of Sister Wives. However, as Kody tried to get closer to Janelle, she appeared to run in the opposite direction towards Christine.