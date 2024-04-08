Kourtney Kardashian Reminds New Moms Their 'Body Is Beautiful' as She Adjusts to Postpartum Life — Read the Inspiring Message
Lemme be body positive.
Kourtney Kardashian has turned her Instagram platform into a safe space for pregnant and postpartum mamas.
On Sunday, April 7, the reality star shared an inspiring message to her Instagram Story about the changes women's bodies experience both during and after pregnancy — roughly five months after she gave birth to her son Rocky, whom she shares with her husband, Travis Barker.
"Dear new mommies," the Poosh founder began alongside a re-shared photo of herself in the ocean while on vacation in Turks and Caicos with her sisters Kim and Khloé. "Your body is beautiful at all stages."
Kourtney continued: "During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you’re breastfeeding that’s a whole other part of it."
"I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic," she reminded her 224 million Instagram followers, concluding: "Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too)."
Kourtney's Instagram Story snap was shared as a full post to her profile on the social media app — though instead of expressing body positivity in the upload's caption, she decided to troll her younger sister Kim.
"My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone," the 44-year-old sarcastically quipped in reference to when the SKIMS founder lost her expensive piece of jewelry in the tropical waters of Bora Bora, an island in French Polynesia, more than a decade ago.
The famous sisters' mother, Kris Jenner, joined in on the fun, as she commented, "Kourtney there are people that are dying," as a nod to the infamous reaction Kourtney gave when the panicked incident occurred years ago.
The iconic moment was aired during a 2011 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and featured Kim having a crisis after losing her diamond earring in the crystal clear ocean.
At the time, Kim was dating her now ex-husband Kris Humphries, who tried helping his girlfriend locate her $75,000 shimmering silver earring in the water.
The NBA alum was unsuccessful, however, a young Kylie Jenner luckily swam around till she recovered both the diamond earring and its back sitting on the sandy ocean floor.
Trolling Kim seemed to be just for laughs and didn't appear to bother her in the slightest, as Kourtney shared a video of the sister duo riding a jet ski together during their "spring break" vacation.