Kourtney Kardashian Reminds New Moms Their 'Body Is Beautiful' as She Adjusts to Postpartum Life — Read the Inspiring Message

On Sunday, April 7, the reality star shared an inspiring message to her Instagram Story about the changes women's bodies experience both during and after pregnancy — roughly five months after she gave birth to her son Rocky, whom she shares with her husband, Travis Barker.

"Dear new mommies," the Poosh founder began alongside a re-shared photo of herself in the ocean while on vacation in Turks and Caicos with her sisters Kim and Khloé. "Your body is beautiful at all stages."