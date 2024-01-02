Proud Mama! Kourtney Kardashian Pays Tribute to Her Baby Boy With 'Rocky' Necklace — Photo

"That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," she said in a recent interview. "It was terrifying. After I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life."

"But my doctors are so cautious, and I've had so many more restrictions than my other pregnancies," Kardashian noted at the time. "The first trimester was no working out, no flying on airplanes, no s--. Then the second trimester, I could do anything. Now, I am back to all the restrictions."