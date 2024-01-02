OK Magazine
Proud Mama! Kourtney Kardashian Pays Tribute to Her Baby Boy With 'Rocky' Necklace — Photo

kourtneykardashianrockypp
Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 2 2024, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

Kourtney Kardashian kept her baby boy Rocky Thirteen close to her heart this New Year's Eve!

The Poosh founder, 44, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 1, to share a glimpse into her and Travis Barker's quiet holiday after welcoming their newborn in November 2023.

kourtneykardashianrocky
Source: @kourtneykardash/INSTAGRAM

Kourtney Kardashian paid tribute to her baby boy with a piece of jewelry.

"A perfect, cozy New Year's Eve in pajamas," Kardashian penned alongside a photo of herself wearing necklaces reading "Rocky" and "Mrs. Barker" while donning a festive headpiece.

The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 rocker, 48, have been basking in baby bliss over the past few months.

"Kourtney is so in love," an insider said shortly after Kardashian gave birth.

kourtneykardashianrocky
Source: Mega

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023.

"Kourtney is just going to lie low for a very long time and soak in all the baby time," the source noted of the mother-of-four — who also shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick.

During her pregnancy, Kardashian was extremely candid about carrying a child naturally in her 40s, especially after she underwent emergency surgery two months before welcoming her little one.

kourtneykardashianrocky
Source: Mega

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married in May 2022.

MORE ON:
Kourtney Kardashian

"That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," she said in a recent interview. "It was terrifying. After I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life."

"But my doctors are so cautious, and I've had so many more restrictions than my other pregnancies," Kardashian noted at the time. "The first trimester was no working out, no flying on airplanes, no s--. Then the second trimester, I could do anything. Now, I am back to all the restrictions."

kourtneykardashianrocky
Source: Mega

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about the challenges of welcoming a baby in her 40s.

Source: OK!

The reality star and Barker — who is also a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler — attempted to use IVF to help them conceive their baby. However, Kardashian revealed it was not until they stopped the treatments that she got pregnant.

"It arrived when both Travis and I no longer even thought about it, and when I had stopped fertility treatment," she revealed of their journey. "I was pushed towards [IVF] as if it were the only option. The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn't right for me."

