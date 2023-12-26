Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Rocky's Festive Feet for Christmas — Photo

Due to Kardashian being in her forties while pregnant, she fully understood how high the risks were. "But my doctors are so cautious, and I've had so many more restrictions than my other pregnancies," Kardashian said. "The first trimester was no working out, no flying on airplanes, no s--. Then the second trimester, I could do anything. Now, I am back to all the restrictions."

The lifestyle expert even revealed she and Barker went through IVF, but ended up conceiving naturally. "It arrived when both Travis and I no longer even thought about it, and when I had stopped fertility treatment. I was pushed towards [IVF] as if it were the only option. The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn't right for me," she explained.