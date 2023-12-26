Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Rocky's Festive Feet for Christmas — Photo
Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a glimpse into baby Rocky's first Christmas!
The Kardashians star, 44, took to her Instagram Story on December 25 to share snaps of her and Travis Barker's newborn son's adorably festive feet amid the holiday season.
In the photo, the little one's tiny toes can be seen wrapped up in green and red socks with pom poms on the ends. In another picture, Kardashian showed off her baby's Christmas stocking filled with goodies.
On December 22, the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker, 48, gave the world a first look at their kiddo since his November birth in a sweet carousel of images on Instagram.
The couple and their son have been keeping a relatively low profile as they bond as a family. "Kourtney is so in love," a source spilled. "There hasn't been one minute where she hasn't thanked her lucky stars that her baby is here and healthy."
"Kourtney is just going to lie low for a very long time and soak in all the baby time," the insider said of Kardashian — who also shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick.
- Kourtney Kardashian 'Is So in Love' With Newborn, Will 'Soak in All the Baby Time'
- Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Unveil New Photos of Son Rocky: See the Adorable Snaps
- Kourtney Kardashian's Older Kids Are 'Thrilled About Getting a Sibling' as Travis Barker Continues to Make His Wife 'a Priority'
The reality star's pregnancy was not an easy one, as she underwent urgent fetal surgery in September to save Rocky's life. "That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," she explained in an interview after enduring the health scare.
"It was terrifying. After I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life," Kardashian noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Due to Kardashian being in her forties while pregnant, she fully understood how high the risks were. "But my doctors are so cautious, and I've had so many more restrictions than my other pregnancies," Kardashian said. "The first trimester was no working out, no flying on airplanes, no s--. Then the second trimester, I could do anything. Now, I am back to all the restrictions."
The lifestyle expert even revealed she and Barker went through IVF, but ended up conceiving naturally. "It arrived when both Travis and I no longer even thought about it, and when I had stopped fertility treatment. I was pushed towards [IVF] as if it were the only option. The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn't right for me," she explained.