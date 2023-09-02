Future Momager? Relive Kourtney Kardashian's Cutest Moments With Her Kids as Reality Star Awaits Baby No. 4
Kourtney Kardashian's not a regular mom-of-three — she's a cool soon-to-be mom-of-four!
The reality star shockingly revealed she was pregnant with her and husband Travis Barker's first child together during one of the Blink 182 drummer's concerts back in June.
The 44-year-old additionally shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as daughter Penelope, 10, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 40.
Keep scrolling to relive the reality star's cutest moments with her kiddos!
Kourtney and Scott welcomed Mason in 2009, three years after the exes starting dating.
The former flames' on-and-off relationship lasted until 2015, though they have remained cordial co-parents, with the father-of-three maintaining a strong bond with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew.
Penelope arrived in 2012, with Kourtney and Scott welcoming Reign in 2014, just one year before they walked out on their relationship for good.
At the start of 2021, the Poosh founder discovered a silver lining in having to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic — having the opportunity to spend extra time with her little ones.
"Feeling extra grateful this morning that I get to wake up with these cuties, for all of the special time we got together this last year, for all of the reminders about what really matters, for slowing down. I learned so much this past year!" Kourtney wrote while wishing her fans a happy New Year on January 1, 2021.
Every year since 2014, Kourtney has been able to celebrate both of her sons' birthdays on the same day — as they were both born on December 14 five years apart!
"One of the best days of my life, twice and forever. my birthday boys ❤️❤️," the Lemme founder expressed of Mason and Reign last December.
Kourtney couldn't be more grateful for her mini-me, as she gushed over Penelope during a sweet birthday post last year.
"A dreamy 10th birthday for my dream daughter. I love letting my kids lead the way when it comes to celebrating their birthdays. She told me all of her ideas and I helped her bring them to life," the mom-of-three wrote via Instagram in July 2022 while showcasing highlights from her daughter's birthday, which included Penelope getting to decorate her own cake.
This year, Kourtney brought Penelope and her friends to Hawaii in celebration of her little girl turning 11.