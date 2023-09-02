Future Momager? Relive Kourtney Kardashian's Cutest Moments With Her Kids as Reality Star Awaits Baby No. 4

Kourtney couldn't be more grateful for her mini-me, as she gushed over Penelope during a sweet birthday post last year.

"A dreamy 10th birthday for my dream daughter. I love letting my kids lead the way when it comes to celebrating their birthdays. She told me all of her ideas and I helped her bring them to life," the mom-of-three wrote via Instagram in July 2022 while showcasing highlights from her daughter's birthday, which included Penelope getting to decorate her own cake.

This year, Kourtney brought Penelope and her friends to Hawaii in celebration of her little girl turning 11.