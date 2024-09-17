Kourtney Kardashian Divides Fans After Revealing Daughter Penelope Slept in Her Bed Until She Was 11
Kourtney Kardashian isn't shy about embracing a different type of parenting.
On the Monday, September 16, episode of "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast," the reality star explained that she's allowed all of her children to sleep in her bed for as long as they liked.
"As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me. And that's for me what it is," she said of co-sleeping. "And of course, I also read all the benefits and hear all the benefits. And I mean, it's something that mammals have been doing for since time existed."
"I think every person's different and every child is different," she noted, then discussing her and ex Scott Disick's son, Mason, now 14.
"My oldest son slept with me till he was 7 and just naturally wanted to sleep," the Poosh creator recalled. "Also part of it [is] like at a certain time I would put him to bed in his room and then he would come to my room."
"My daughter slept with me pretty much till she was 11," the mom-of-four added of Penelope, 12.
The Lemme founder noted her and Travis Barker's son, Rocky — who turns 1 on November 1 — currently sleeps in bed with them, sharing, "My husband loves it too."
Kardashian and her ex also share son Reign, 9.
Kardashian's confession sparked mixed reactions from the public.
"I'm sure Pen will be deeply appreciative of mom for publicly outing her like this," one person commented of the situation, while another called it "weird."
Meanwhile, some found no issue with the setup.
"I hate even to somewhat defend a Kardashian, but my daughter was 16 before she wanted to sleep in her own bed. Fast-forward to today, and she’s a well-adjusted, fearless flight nurse," one individual said, while another tweeted, "Not every child matures emotionally the same. Some have unexpressed separation anxiety."
Kardashian's current co-sleeping situation may be what led to her and her spouse reportedly taming down their bedroom behavior as of late.
"The attraction between them is still there, but they’re not throwing themselves at each other or packing on the PDA nearly as much as they used to, and it’s been a tough adjustment for Travis," a source spilled to a news outlet earlier this year.
"Now that Kourtney’s got a new baby, she simply can’t keep up with his energy in the bedroom. She’s exhausted a lot of the time and just not in the mood the way she used to be," the source continued.
The insider clarified the stars are still "totally in love, but she’d rather cuddle a lot of the time than go at it like rabbits, and that’s been tough for Travis to understand."