Kourtney Kardashian Gives Rare Glimpse at 10-Month-Old Son Rocky in Cute New Family Photos
Kourtney Kardashian is loving life as a mom-of-four!
On Thursday, September 5, the reality star uploaded several photos that offered fans a glimpse at her daily life and 10-month-old son Rocky.
"I heart you 💌," the Poosh founder, 45, captioned the Instagram upload, which showed her sitting down and holding the tot on her lap.
Also in the snap was her and ex Scott Disick's son, Reign, 9, who was playing chess with his mom.
In all of the photos, Kardashian rocked a furry white coat, a black top, black miniskirt, sheer black tights and black boots, while her youngest child stayed cozy in a black onesie.
In addition to photos of her kids, the bombshell posted pictures of herself with husband Travis Barker, 48, and a couple of herself with his drum set.
Kardashian also shares son Mason, 14, and daughter Penelope, 12, with Disick, 41, while the Blink-182 star has daughter Alabama, 18, and son Landon, 20, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He's also still close with his former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25.
As OK! reported, an insider recently claimed that motherhood has taken a toll on the couple's intimacy.
"The attraction between them is still there, but they’re not throwing themselves at each other or packing on the PDA nearly as much as they used to, and it’s been a tough adjustment for Travis," the source told a magazine.
"He can be quite needy and insecure with Kourtney, and he gets a lot of reassurance from their marathon s-- sessions," the insider claimed.
"Now that Kourtney’s got a new baby, she simply can’t keep up with his energy in the bedroom," they continued. "She’s exhausted a lot of the time and just not in the mood the way she used to be."
The source clarified that the Lemme creator is "still just as into him and totally in love, but she’d rather cuddle a lot of the time than go at it like rabbits, and that’s been tough for Travis to understand."
The musician is trying to "see things from her point of view and not put on the pressure, but no doubt it’s caused some stress in the relationship," the source said.
The pair's once incessant PDA has been on fully display via The Kardashians.
In the July 18 episode, Reign begged his mom to "stop making out with Travis!" adding, "Like, didn’t you just have a baby? Don’t get another one this quick!"
The lovebirds laughed off his remark, to which Reign asked his stepdad, "Are you giving her a hickey now?"
"No! It’s a gentle kiss on my neck," Kardashian replied. "I just missed him."