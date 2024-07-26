Scott Disick Feels Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Creating a Deeper Divide Between Herself' and Their Kids by Excluding Him From Family Trips
Did a recent episode of The Kardashians hint at co-parenting trouble between Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick?
While the exes' two youngest kids, Reign, 9, and Penelope Disick, 12, joined their mom and her husband, Travis Barker, for a vacation in Australia, son Mason, 14, opted to stay home.
According to a source, "Scott knows that Mason didn't want to go on vacation with his mom because of Travis," which is why the dad-of-three, 41, allegedly thinks the Poosh founder should be making more of an effort to include the Flip It Like Disick star in family trips so everyone can be together.
"Before Travis came along, Scott and Kourtney were vacationing together with the kids — not as a couple, but as friends who were both dedicated to their kids," the source told a news outlet. "This is obviously not going to happen again and Scott thinks that Travis should not have a problem with family vacations if he was comfortable in his marriage."
"Instead of doing co-parenting the way that they used to, Scott believes that she is creating a deeper divide between herself and her kids with Scott," the insider explained.
"Mason is a classic example of this," they noted of the exes' eldest child. "He lives with his dad and Scott would gladly let any of his children live with him. It is a much more stable environment. "
All of that being said, Scott may not even have the best time embarking on a trip with his ex, as she and the Blink-182 musician are known for packing on the PDA. In fact, Reign called out his mom, 45, and stepdad for "making out" in Australia, telling the duo, "Like, didn’t you just have a baby? Don’t get another one this quick!"
A separate source claimed Scott is put off by their touchiness as well.
"Scott takes being a dad seriously and wants what’s best for the kids," the insider told a news outlet. "He’s put his foot down on more and more issues lately — including asking Kourtney to tone down the PDA with Travis in front of their children."
The mother-of-four — who also shares son Rocky, 8 months, with the drummer, 48 — recently came under fire for her Father's Day Instagram post, as she completely snubbed her ex and only honored her husband.
