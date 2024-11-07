'Tone It Down': Kourtney Kardashian Under Fire for Flaunting Son Rocky's Pricey Birthday Party Amid Election and Economy Anxiety
Every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family goes all out for their birthdays, but some social media users were put off when Kourtney Kardashian shared photos from her 1-year-old son Rocky's expensive party amid ongoing anxiety about the state of the economy and Donald Trump's election win.
The reality star and husband Travis Barker celebrated their son's milestone at the exclusive, members-only Club 33 in Disneyland.
Kardashian, 45, shared countless photos from the shindig, which featured tons of park-themed food and customized signs.
"Happy 1🎈," she captioned the images.
While many fans sent the tot birthday wishes in the comments section, others criticized the mom-of-four for showcasing her wealth on the same day it was confirmed the controversial candidate won the election, something that has sparked fear about the country's future.
"Most tone deaf post I’ve seen from a celebrity all day," one hater wrote, while another simply penned, "Read the room."
"Extravagant parties like this in an economy like this?!? Read the room," said a third. "Most mothers are struggling to feed their babies right now. Maybe tone it down just a bit 🤷🏻♀️."
Neither Barker, 48, nor his wife have revealed who they voted for in the election.
However, the Poosh founder's sister Kim Kardashian had met with Trump during his first presidency to discuss prison reform — though in 2020, she appeared to celebrate Joe Biden's victory by posting three blue heart emojis on social media.
The businessman wasn't happy about her post, sharing in an interview, "I was disappointed in Kim."
"I get along with her fine. I got along with her then-husband — in fact, he endorsed me and all that stuff. But with Kim, I did a lot of prison reform that she couldn’t get done with anyone else," the ex-president told a reporter, referring to Kanye West. "Then, in order to be accepted by Hollywood, she didn’t endorse me."
Nonetheless, Kim, 44, is friends with Ivanka Trump, even recently sharing an Instagram post to celebrate the former first daughter's 43rd birthday.
"No one sweeter than you @ivankatrump," the makeup mogul wrote alongside a photo of the two.
Her October 30 upload angered fans, especially since it was so close to the presidential election.
"Kim K posting this a week before the biggest election in history is a deliberate choice and I'm not saying I expected anything more from her or her family but wow!!" one person wrote on social media, while another said, "Sorry, but I don't care if they’ve known each other since preschool — she should've thought about how this would look so close to the election. It’s really not a good look."