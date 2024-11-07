Ivanka Trump Sparks Confusion After Wearing Blue Pantsuit to Dad Donald's Election Party: 'Smile If You Need Help'
Ivanka Trump sparked rumors she was sending a not-so-subtle message with her election party outfit.
On early Wednesday morning, November 6, after the election was called, the mom-of-three, 43, took the stage with her father, Donald Trump, 78, while wearing a bright blue velvet pantsuit.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "Ivanka is wearing blue. That is certainly a choice. We see you girl. Smile if you need help," and another person added, "Ivanka is definitely sending a message by wearing that blue outfit. D---. I’m surprised she showed up after all."
A third user said, "Wasn’t it weird Ivanka was wearing a blue suit? Of all the colors… why blue?"
Another person suggested she wore it to "stick it to Trump" after she chose not to participate in his 2024 election campaign. However, others pointed out that it could mean nothing at all, as J.D. Vance also wore a light blue tie and Jill Biden was seen wearing red that same day.
As OK! previously reported, Ivanka served as a key advisor to her father during his 2016 administration, but she chose to end her political career after he left the White House following the 2020 election.
"I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said after Donald announced his third bid for the presidency in 2022. "I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."
Earlier this year, her husband, Jared Kushner, said she's been "remarkably consistent" with her decision to leave politics over the past few years.
"Obviously the world is different for us over the next four years if her father is president," he added. "We’re rooting for him — obviously, we’re proud of him. But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward."
A source doubled down on Jared and Ivanka's comments, noting: "Ivanka is proud of her father, she loves him, but his last presidency took its toll."
"There were friends who turned their back on Ivanka and Jared because of Donald, and that was hurtful," the source continued. "Now she has a great life, her thoughts are she does not need to be working in the White House to make a difference."