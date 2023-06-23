Kourtney Kardashian Gives Glimpse of Her Baby Bump as She Asks Fans for Pregnancy Advice
It's been eight years since Kourtney Kardashian's last pregnancy, so she'll take any help she can get!
On Thursday, June 22, The Kardashians star, 44, took to her Instagram Story to poll fans for their advice on the best products to use while expecting.
The soon-to-be mother-of-four queried her followers, writing, "Favorite clean body care for during pregnancy" along with a photo showing off her growing baby bump.
She later uploaded a screenshot of some of the replies with a message that said, "Been a minute since I've done this," then joking, "I won't tell [you] my husband's response."
The reality TV personality's inquiry came after she revealed she was with child at husband Travis Barker's Blink 182 concert earlier this month.
As OK! previously reported, family, friends and fans were overjoyed by the news, which Kardashian shared through a "Travis, I'm pregnant" sign.
"This is the best pregnancy announcement I've seen 😍😍," one fan wrote on the clip the oldest Kardashian sister shared via social media.
Kim Kardashian penned "🤰🏻🥰😭" on the post, while Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn said, "OMGGGGGGG THE MOTHER OF ALL MOTHERS IS GOING TO NEVER STOP MOTHERINGGG❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations K & T!"
Kourtney and Travis, who are famously known for their PDA, got married in Italy last year and have been very open about their attempts to conceive via IVF.
In 2022, the Poosh founder shared that side effects from the process led to the couple taking a break from the procedures.
"It really took a toll on my health and mentally," she explained. "The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it's for so many people but it's just not for me."
"I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis ... So, I feel like if it's truly meant to be it will happen," she continued.
"We are officially done with IVF," she said in the May 25 episode of The Kardashians. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."
Prior to her relationship with the drummer, the brunette beauty had three kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.