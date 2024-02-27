Kourtney Kardashian Shares Postpartum Fashion Tips and Her 2-Minute Makeup Routine: 'The Less Time Away From My Baby, the Better'
After giving birth four times, Kourtney Kardashian has mastered the task of getting ready while simultaneously caring for an infant.
The other day, the reality star detailed the routine she goes through when leaving the house and revealed how she prefers to dress her new body.
"Getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding = throwing on an oversized coat, flat shoes pretty much always, loves leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable aka husband’s vintage t shirts," the Poosh founder, 44, wrote three months after she and husband Travis Barker welcomed son Rocky.
“And anything super fast to throw on = less time away from my baby, the better," she added while showing off her outfit, which featured a long tan trench coat over a black shirt and black pants.
Kardashian noted her new makeup routine now takes "two minutes" and only consists of a few products.
"Dab @kosas concealer, curl lashes, one coat mascara, brush eyebrows, clear @kyliecosmetics lipgloss," she wrote. "Hair wet left to dry however it wants (tuck it in jacket lol)."
The star also linked "a good playmat for baby to play on while you quickly do this routine." She also quipped that another good option is for the baby to be in "dad’s arms."
Kardashian then posted a snap of Barker, 48, pushing a stroller, with their little boy's feet peeking out from under a blanket.
The couple was recently in Australia for the rocker's set of shows with Blink-182, and two of Kardashian's kids with ex Scott Disick — Penelope, 11, and Reign Disick, 9 — tagged along for the trip.
- Kourtney Kardashian Fans Beg to See 3-Month-Old Son Rocky as She Shows Off His Stroller Backstage at Blink-182 Concert
- Kourtney Kardashian Adds a Bassinet to the Family Dining Table 2 Months After Welcoming Son Rocky: Photo
- Proud Mama! Kourtney Kardashian Pays Tribute to Her Baby Boy With 'Rocky' Necklace — Photo
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kourtney — who also shares son Mason, 14, with Scott — frequently uploaded snaps from their vacation to her Instagram Stories, and she posted a recap of their excursion on Friday, February 23.
"Thank you @airbnb for such a beautiful home to create memories that I will always remember and cherish," gushed the mother-of-four. "Mornings making banana pancakes and nights playing uno forever and ever!!"
It's unclear if any of the drummer's older children — Travis and ex-wife Shanna Moakler share son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, in addition to the musician's stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24 — went to Australia.
Landon admitted earlier this month he had yet to hold his little brother because he's "scared of babies."
"I have a baby fear. I feel like giving him until 1, they are just so fragile, you know what I'm saying. I love him, he's the most adorable baby ever, though," Landon confessed in an interview. "It's been amazing; it's been amazing. I love Kourtney; obviously. Me and my dad are extremely close, so I'm happy for them. It's been great."