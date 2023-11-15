'Have Some Dignity': Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Slammed for 'Trashy' Maternity Photo Shoot
Fans want Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to get a room.
To celebrate the drummer's 48th birthday on Tuesday, November 14, the reality star shared a sweet message on Instagram, but the accompanying photos had some social media users weirded out.
The pictures in question were taken while Kardashian, 44, was still pregnant, and though some of the snaps showed the drummer innocently cradling his wife's baby bump, others depicted him with an arm down her shirt.
Even more eyebrow-raising were the pictures in which they were both topless, as in one of them, Barker held her bare chest in his hands.
Fans expressed their dismay via the comments section, with one person declaring of the set, "These are terrible."
"All the money you have and you can’t get tasteful maternity photos?" questioned another, with a third calling the pictures "trashy."
"These are the types of pictures you just keep to yourself lol," another wrote, while one social media user said, "Honestly Kourtney this is just too much ! Have some dignity. Some things should be kept private. Think of your other children 🙈."
Despite the intimate photos, Kardashian's Instagram caption was anything but inappropriate.
"To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday," she gushed. "You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever."
The couple, who tied the knot last year, have always been over the top with their PDA.
“I think that Travis looks at life in a really special way," she gushed in a past interview of their romance. "Like no one that I’ve known, to where like it’s as if nobody exists."
"I can get more shy, but like, it’s helped me so much to be present and pretend like no one else is there. And we’ll be like just in the room with people and they’ll say, my mom does it all the time, she’ll be like, ‘Can you guys just gimme a second? Like, can you just stop for one second and talk to me?’ But it’s a really cool thing. And it really helps me stay in the present and like focus on what’s important," the Poosh founder added.
On an episode of The Kardashians, the mother-of-four — who shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick — explained why the couple often touches tongues at red carpet events.
"I don’t want to get lipstick all over him and I don’t want to ruin my lipstick, but we also don’t want to not kiss," she said. "So we’ll kiss with our tongues."