The View's Sunny Hostin Claims She'd 'Throat Punch' Travis Barker If He Played the Drums While She Was Giving Birth

"I love it for her," the co-host explained. "I personally would have wanted to punch him in the throat because when you are in labor and you are birthing, you need, like, zen."

Hostin — who shares son Gabriel and daughter Paloma with husband Emmanuel Hostin — noted that a person is going through a lot of "pain" and "emotions" that could be exacerbated by the noise of drumming.

"I just remember my son for his third birthday got a drum and I wanted to die," she continued. "It’s so loud. It’s not calming!"