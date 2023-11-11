The View's Sunny Hostin Claims She'd 'Throat Punch' Travis Barker If He Played the Drums While She Was Giving Birth
Kourtney Kardashian posted a video of hubby Travis Barker playing the drums to the sound of their baby's heartbeat while The Kardashians star was in the delivery room — but not everyone found the moment quite so adorable.
On the Friday, November 10, episode of The View, Sunny Hostin quipped she would have hit the Blink-182 drummer if he'd pulled that stunt while she was giving birth.
"I love it for her," the co-host explained. "I personally would have wanted to punch him in the throat because when you are in labor and you are birthing, you need, like, zen."
Hostin — who shares son Gabriel and daughter Paloma with husband Emmanuel Hostin — noted that a person is going through a lot of "pain" and "emotions" that could be exacerbated by the noise of drumming.
"I just remember my son for his third birthday got a drum and I wanted to die," she continued. "It’s so loud. It’s not calming!"
Hostin wasn't the only one who had a problem with Barker's delivery room practice session. Social media users poked fun at the musician, calling his antics "annoying."
"The greatest ick of all time," a second person replied, and a third noted, "You know where those sticks would end up…"
As OK! previously reported, the couple welcomed their firstborn son together last week and felt "so blessed" by his arrival.
"She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now," a source spilled of Kardashian, adding that Barker "keeps being amazing," and is hard at work taking care of his wife while she recovers. "He brings her favorite, healthy food to the hospital," the source said.
Aside from their new bundle of joy, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also has Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Barker shares Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
However, several weeks before Kardashian and Barker's baby was born, the mom-of-four had a scare that resulted in her being rushed to the operating room.
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," Kardashian wrote via social media at the time.
"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she continued. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."