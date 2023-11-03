Kourtney Kardashian's Older Kids Are 'Thrilled About Getting a Sibling' as Travis Barker Continues to Make His Wife 'a Priority'
Kourtney Kardashian is nesting before her baby boy's arrival.
The Kardashians star, 44, and her husband, Travis Barker, will be welcoming their first child together — a son whose name will be Rocky — in the coming weeks, but nobody has been more enthusiastic about the new addition than Kardashian's children: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8.
"She's been taking it easy but also making sure everything is ready to go," an insider explained. "She's researched all of the best natural products available and has all the diapers, bibs and clothes she could possibly need. The nursery is all set up."
"Kourtney has just been so excited to meet their son!" the source revealed. "The older kids are thrilled to be getting a sibling."
As the Poosh founder's due date nears, the Blink-182 drummer — who also has son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24 — has been tending to Kardashian's every need.
Barker "really makes Kourt a priority," a source spilled.
"He dotes on her but also wants to make sure she is feeling good and staying healthy," the insider added. "There was never any question about Travis being there for Kourtney and the kids. The baby is what he and Kourtney have been dreaming about for years."
- How Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Kids Feel About Their Parents' Plans For More Babies
- Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Focused on Her Pregnancy' as She Distances Herself From Family: 'She Doesn't Have Time for Drama Anymore'
- Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Will Turn To Fertility Alternatives If Reality Star Can't Conceive Naturally, Spills Source
As OK! previously reported, the reality star underwent urgent fetal surgery in September that saved the life of her unborn child. "That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," she explained in a recent interview.
"It was terrifying. After I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life," Kardashian explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kardashian has been open about the risks she's faced getting pregnant in her forties. "My doctors are so cautious, and I've had so many more restrictions than my other pregnancies," she admitted. "The first trimester was no working out, no flying on airplanes, no s--. Then the second trimester, I could do anything. Now, I am back to all the restrictions."
The social media star and Barker spent months trying IVF, but according to Kardashian, the two ended up conceiving naturally. "It arrived when both Travis and I no longer even thought about it, and when I had stopped fertility treatment," she stated. "I was pushed towards [IVF] as if it were the only option. The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn't right for me."
Life & Style spoke to sources close to Kardashian and Barker.