'It Was Terrifying': Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Extra Ultrasound Saved Her Baby Boy's Life
Kourtney Kardashian is revealing what saved her unborn child's life.
After The Kardashians star underwent urgent fetal surgery last month for the sake of her baby boy with husband Travis Barker, Kardashian, 44, admitted it was her privilege that ultimately alerted a medical team that something was wrong with her child.
"That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," explained the Poosh founder — who also shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick.
"It was terrifying. After I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life," she revealed.
Kardashian was well aware of the risks of a geriatric pregnancy and was more than willing to abide by what would be best for herself and the little one. "That word is just so wild," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum noted of the label put on women who give birth when over 35.
"But my doctors are so cautious, and I've had so many more restrictions than my other pregnancies," she continued. "The first trimester was no working out, no flying on airplanes, no s--. Then the second trimester, I could do anything. Now, I am back to all the restrictions."
As OK! previously reported, the reality star admitted that she and the Blink 182 rocker, 47 — who has Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — conceived their little boy after they decided to quit IVF treatment.
"It arrived when both Travis and I no longer even thought about it, and when I had stopped fertility treatment," she admitted in a recent interview. "I was pushed towards [IVF] as if it were the only option. The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn't right for me."
"My intuition was telling me that it wasn't suitable for me — I don't even take medicine, imagine — that it was working against my body rather than for it," Kardashian added of IVF. "I knew deep down that it wasn't the right thing. I kept telling Travis: 'If we're meant to have a baby, then it's just going to happen.' And that's how it was. When we stopped forcing the process, then it happened."
Vogue conducted the interview with Kardashian.