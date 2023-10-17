'It Was Terrifying': Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Extra Ultrasound Saved Her Baby Boy's Life

"That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," explained the Poosh founder — who also shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick.

"It was terrifying. After I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life," she revealed.