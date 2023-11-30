'Really?': Landon Barker Slammed for Admitting He 'Hasn't Even Held' Kourtney Kardashian and Dad Travis Barker's New Baby
Landon Barker doesn’t seem to want to be involved with his new baby brother.
On Wednesday, November 29, weeks after stepmom Kourtney Kardashian and dad Travis Barker welcomed son Rocky, the 20-year-old appeared on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio, where he was asked about the newborn.
“I actually haven’t even held it,” the musician admitted, though he did not disclose as to why he hasn’t come in contact with the child yet.
Host Jess Lucero was caught off guard by his comments, as she previously asked if he had helped his parents change any diapers.
“I have not. And I will not be,” Landon replied.
The “Friends With Your Ex” singer also referenced a September interview on the Zach Sang Show, where he said, “I wish I was the only Barker boy.” During the sit-down, he also insisted that there’s “not a competition,” but he did comment, “There’s another boy, unfortunately.”
“Now I feel like I can’t say that, you know what I mean?” he told Lucero when asked about wanting to be the only “Barker boy.” “But I totally was rooting for a little girl.”
Following the release of the TikTok star’s discussion with the radio personality, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bash Landon.
“Really,” one user wrote in astonishment, while a second noted that the brood’s happy facade may be fake, saying, “Yeah, I’m sick of this weird perfect blended family push. It’s not true.”
Another person thought that it might be Kourtney and Travis keeping Landon away from the newborn, adding, “I am overwhelmingly surprised by the privacy policy being used by new parents.”
As OK! previously reported, Landon may not be the only family member who has not gotten much time with the couple’s pride and joy, as an insider recently revealed Kim Kardashian had yet to meet her nephew too.
According to the source, as of mid-November, the Skims founder had not been called to see the child due to the Poosh founder’s strict rules.
“Kourtney is going to be introducing the new baby to her family on an ‘invite-only’ basis,” they spilled.
“[Kourtney] and Travis have communicated that they will be taking ‘family only’ time for the newly blended family and for Kourt to rest, and then they will be inviting the extended family over on an individual basis,” the insider explained.
“So now everyone’s talking about where Kim will be on the list,” the source noted of the Kourtney’s younger sister, who she has been feuding with this year. “Obviously, Kris [Jenner] will be first — but who is going to get the second invite?”
Despite the tension between the two siblings, the 44-year-old apparently claims the rule is for her son’s health.
“Kourtney has said it’s a germs thing — to protect the baby and not expose him to any risk — but it’s, like, part of her new strategy to keep everyone at arm’s length,” they shared.