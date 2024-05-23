Kris Jenner Addresses Scott Disick's Weight Loss on 'The Kardashians'

According to an insider, the New York native began using the popular weight loss drug Ozempic to get rid of his "dad bod," but "it has clearly gone too far, and of course, the family is worried about him."

After hearing the public outcry, Disick decided to seek professional help.

"He is now working with a nutritionist to get back on track and not balloon up to the size he was," a separate source spilled to a news outlet. "Scott has been incredibly attractive and fit his entire life and is not having the best time accepting that age is catching up with him."