Kris Jenner Addresses Scott Disick's Weight Loss on 'The Kardashians'

kris jenner addresses scott disick weight loss the kardashians
Source: mega;@letthelordbewithyou/instagram
By:

May 23 2024, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Scott Disick's weight loss journey was captured by Hulu cameras for Season 5 of The Kardashians.

In the season premiere, which debuted on Thursday, May 23, Kris Jenner paid a visit to the dad-of-three and commended him on his slimmer frame.

kris jenner addresses scott disick weight loss the kardashians
Source: mega

Kris Jenner thought Scott Disick's weight loss looked 'great' on him.

"Wow, somebody’s lost a lot of weight! You look great!" the matriarch, 68, raved as she hugged the 40-year-old.

In a confessional scene, the momager acknowledged Disick's recent health woes, explaining, "Scott looks great, and I know that he’s really struggled the last year or so. And I felt he was not in the best place and it made me really sad."

kris jenner addresses scott disick weight loss the kardashians
Source: mega

The dad-of-three had put on some extra pounds after a back injury.

As OK! reported, a 2022 car accident left the Talentless founder with a back injury, which caused him to live a sedentary lifestyle.

Though the family complimented Disick's slim-down on the show, in more recent months, he appeared to have shed too many pounds, with fans becoming concerned for his health in February.

kris jenner addresses scott disick weight loss the kardashians
Source: @letthelordbewithyou/instagram

Insiders claimed Disick began losing too much weight when he allegedly started using Ozempic.

According to an insider, the New York native began using the popular weight loss drug Ozempic to get rid of his "dad bod," but "it has clearly gone too far, and of course, the family is worried about him."

After hearing the public outcry, Disick decided to seek professional help.

"He is now working with a nutritionist to get back on track and not balloon up to the size he was," a separate source spilled to a news outlet. "Scott has been incredibly attractive and fit his entire life and is not having the best time accepting that age is catching up with him."

kris jenner addresses scott disick weight loss the kardashians
Source: @letthelordbewithyou/instagram

Disick shares three kids with Kourtney Kardashian.

Disick was also prompted to get things under control when his ex and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, 45, became concerned.

"Kourtney has been worried about him — she does when it pertains to their kids," an insider said of their two sons, Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, as well as daughter Penelope, 11. "She wants to see Scott as healthy as possible. Her kids need a father. She's not had many major heart-to-hearts with him, but she has sent some tough love to Scott to help him improve."

"It is an uphill and constant battle, but a healthy and happy Scott is what everyone wants," the source continued, possibly referring to how he's struggled with his mental health and substance abuse in the past. "If he didn't start getting help, she would likely have gone full force to help him out, but Kourtney has her own life, so she mainly went through others to get his attention."

