Kris Jenner Addresses Scott Disick's Weight Loss on 'The Kardashians'
Scott Disick's weight loss journey was captured by Hulu cameras for Season 5 of The Kardashians.
In the season premiere, which debuted on Thursday, May 23, Kris Jenner paid a visit to the dad-of-three and commended him on his slimmer frame.
"Wow, somebody’s lost a lot of weight! You look great!" the matriarch, 68, raved as she hugged the 40-year-old.
In a confessional scene, the momager acknowledged Disick's recent health woes, explaining, "Scott looks great, and I know that he’s really struggled the last year or so. And I felt he was not in the best place and it made me really sad."
As OK! reported, a 2022 car accident left the Talentless founder with a back injury, which caused him to live a sedentary lifestyle.
Though the family complimented Disick's slim-down on the show, in more recent months, he appeared to have shed too many pounds, with fans becoming concerned for his health in February.
- Scott Disick Looks Healthy in New Photo After His Shockingly Gaunt Appearance Reportedly Prompted Him to Quit Ozempic
- Scott Disick Makes Rare Appearance in 'The Kardashians' Season 5 Trailer: Watch
- Scott Disick Covers Up While Dining Out After Ex Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Expressed Concern Over His Ozempic Use
According to an insider, the New York native began using the popular weight loss drug Ozempic to get rid of his "dad bod," but "it has clearly gone too far, and of course, the family is worried about him."
After hearing the public outcry, Disick decided to seek professional help.
"He is now working with a nutritionist to get back on track and not balloon up to the size he was," a separate source spilled to a news outlet. "Scott has been incredibly attractive and fit his entire life and is not having the best time accepting that age is catching up with him."
Disick was also prompted to get things under control when his ex and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, 45, became concerned.
"Kourtney has been worried about him — she does when it pertains to their kids," an insider said of their two sons, Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, as well as daughter Penelope, 11. "She wants to see Scott as healthy as possible. Her kids need a father. She's not had many major heart-to-hearts with him, but she has sent some tough love to Scott to help him improve."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It is an uphill and constant battle, but a healthy and happy Scott is what everyone wants," the source continued, possibly referring to how he's struggled with his mental health and substance abuse in the past. "If he didn't start getting help, she would likely have gone full force to help him out, but Kourtney has her own life, so she mainly went through others to get his attention."