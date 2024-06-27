Kris Jenner Breaks Down in Tears as She Reveals 'Really Emotional Health Scare': 'They Found Something'

Kris Jenner was being filmed when she told her family about a recent health scare issue in a teaser for next week's episode of The Kardashians.

“I wanted to tell you guys something… I had my scan,” Jenner said to boyfriend Corey Gamble and daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner before she cried at dinner. “And this just makes me really emotional but they found something.”