Kris Jenner Breaks Down in Tears as She Reveals 'Really Emotional Health Scare': 'They Found Something'
Kris Jenner was being filmed when she told her family about a recent health scare issue in a teaser for next week's episode of The Kardashians.
“I wanted to tell you guys something… I had my scan,” Jenner said to boyfriend Corey Gamble and daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner before she cried at dinner. “And this just makes me really emotional but they found something.”
As OK! previously reported, the Season 5 trailer for the Hulu series shared a glimpse at what fans can expect during the upcoming season.
"They found a cyst and a little tumor," the momager previously said.
During an earlier season of the reality show, Kris admitted it was tough for her to get around after undergoing hip surgery.
"I've walked twice. I got up the first time to walk on my little walker over there. It was painful, but it's like, hey let's keep doing this," she said in an October 2022 episode. "I'm so excited just to get back to the office on a regular basis, get back to playing with my grandkids, giving Corey a little more attention… if you know what I mean."
Kris' health issues comes after Khloé's 2022 "skin cancer scare."
The Good American co-founder previously got candid about what she was going through.
“Not that we needed the arrow to show the huge indentation on the side of my face but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was Ieft with an indention," she said.
“I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day,” she continued. “I am so incredibly grateful to all the doctors who helped and continue to help me with my skin cancer journey.”
The mom-of-two then encouraged others to go to the doctor regularly.
“I never imagined that this tiny spec would turn into skin cancer and I can’t fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at,” she wrote. “Praise the Lord for covering me and thank you to everyone who was a part of my journey. It’s an ongoing one!”