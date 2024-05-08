Kris Jenner Emotionally Confesses Doctors Found a 'Cyst and a Little Tumor' in 'The Kardashians' Season 5 Trailer
Kris Jenner dropped a bombshell on her family in the trailer for Season 5 of Hulu's The Kardashians.
"I had my scan, they found a cyst and a little tumor," the momager, 68, tearfully confessed.
Her daughters immediately became tearful and rushed in for hugs — although it is unclear if this moment was from the same scene.
Jenner has not disclosed any health issue regarding a cyst or a tumor on her social media or in public interviews, but it's expected fans will get the details during Season 5 of the hit reality show, which premieres on May 23.
Fans took to the comments section to send their love and support for Jenner.
"When Kris said that I got teary eyed 😢 positive vibes it’s all good! 🙏🏽," one user wrote, and another penned, "Same! Lost my mom to breast cancer, this whole trailer had me in tears reminding me how much I miss my mama."
"Prayers to Momanger @krisjenner 🙏🙏," a third added.
Apart from the mother-of-six's recent health concerns, the trailer also delved into the tail-end of Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy with son Rocky Thirteen — who she welcomed with husband Travis Barker on November 1, 2023 — and tensions in Kim and Khloé's sisterly bond.
"Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive," the press release for the upcoming season read. "From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors."
This isn't the first time the Kardashian-Jenners have been open about health issues and tragedies in the family. This past March, Kris' formerly estranged sister, Karen Houghton, died at 65 years old due to cardiac arrhythmia and cardiac arrest.
"It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly," Kris said at the time. "Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter."
On an earlier season of The Kardashians, Kris documented her painful experiences after undergoing hip surgery.
"I've walked twice. I got up the first time to walk on my little walker over there. It was painful, but it's like, hey let's keep doing this," she said in an October 2022 episode. "I'm so excited just to get back to the office on a regular basis, get back to playing with my grandkids, giving Corey a little more attention… if you know what I mean."