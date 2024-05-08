This isn't the first time the Kardashian-Jenners have been open about health issues and tragedies in the family. This past March, Kris' formerly estranged sister, Karen Houghton, died at 65 years old due to cardiac arrhythmia and cardiac arrest.

"It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly," Kris said at the time. "Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter."

