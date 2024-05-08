Scott Disick Makes Rare Appearance in 'The Kardashians' Season 5 Trailer: Watch

The Lord is back! Even though Scott Disick might not be dating Kourtney Kardashian anymore, he still was able to make an appearance in Season 5 of The Kardashians, which premieres on Hulu on May 23.

In the trailer, Disick, 40, can be seen smiling as champagne spewed everywhere. He also chats with Khloé Kardashian, asking: "Do you have the new nipple bra?"

The reality star quipped: "These aren't my nipples just so you guys know. They're Kim's."