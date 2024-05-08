OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Scott Disick
OK LogoNEWS

Scott Disick Makes Rare Appearance in 'The Kardashians' Season 5 Trailer: Watch

scott disick makes rare appearance in the kardashians season trailer pp
Source: hulu;@kimkardashian/instagram
By:

May 8 2024, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The Lord is back! Even though Scott Disick might not be dating Kourtney Kardashian anymore, he still was able to make an appearance in Season 5 of The Kardashians, which premieres on Hulu on May 23.

In the trailer, Disick, 40, can be seen smiling as champagne spewed everywhere. He also chats with Khloé Kardashian, asking: "Do you have the new nipple bra?"

The reality star quipped: "These aren't my nipples just so you guys know. They're Kim's."

Article continues below advertisement
scott disick makes rare appearance in the kardashians season trailer
Source: hulu;@kimkardashian/instagram

Scott Disick appeared in the Season 5 trailer.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Scott, who shares Mason, Penelope and Reign, with Kourtney, hasn't been seen with the famous family as much due to his split from the Poosh founder.

However, "things with Kourtney and Scott are cordial. She is focused on her own life and just wants their kids to feel happy and loved," an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

“Kourtney is not concerning herself too much with the details of her ex's life, though, as she is focused solely on her four children and her marriage with Travis — which she is intent on prioritizing," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

For her part, Kourtney, who welcomed son Rocky, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker, has moved on with her life.

"Kourtney has been feeling great. She is happier than she has been in a long time. She is thrilled that she expanded her family with Travis and it's been a bright new chapter for everyone," the insider said of the blended family, which includes her and Scott’s kids as well as Travis’ children, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. "Kourtney and Travis' kids have been embracing Rocky and are involved as older siblings."

Article continues below advertisement
scott disicks son reign gold jewelry celebrate passover photos
Source: mega

Scott Disick shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

MORE ON:
Scott Disick
Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the trailer, which dropped on Wednesday, May 8, Kris Jenner revealed she is going through a scary situation. "I had my scan, they found a cyst and a little tumor," the momager, 68, tearfully confessed.

Kris hasn't said anything about her well-being, but fans did take to the comments section of the post to share their positive thoughts for the matriarch.

Article continues below advertisement
scott disick covers up dining out concern ozempic use
Source: @letthelordbewithyou/instagram

Scott Disick's skinny appearance sparked concern among his fans.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
scott disick makes rare appearance in the kardashians season trailer
Source: hulu

The new season premieres on May 23.

"When Kris said that I got teary eyed 😢 positive vibes it’s all good! 🙏🏽," one user wrote, and another penned, "Same! Lost my mom to breast cancer, this whole trailer had me in tears reminding me how much I miss my mama."

"Prayers to Momanger @krisjenner 🙏🙏," a third added.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.