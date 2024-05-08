Scott Disick Makes Rare Appearance in 'The Kardashians' Season 5 Trailer: Watch
The Lord is back! Even though Scott Disick might not be dating Kourtney Kardashian anymore, he still was able to make an appearance in Season 5 of The Kardashians, which premieres on Hulu on May 23.
In the trailer, Disick, 40, can be seen smiling as champagne spewed everywhere. He also chats with Khloé Kardashian, asking: "Do you have the new nipple bra?"
The reality star quipped: "These aren't my nipples just so you guys know. They're Kim's."
As OK! previously reported, Scott, who shares Mason, Penelope and Reign, with Kourtney, hasn't been seen with the famous family as much due to his split from the Poosh founder.
However, "things with Kourtney and Scott are cordial. She is focused on her own life and just wants their kids to feel happy and loved," an insider told Entertainment Tonight.
“Kourtney is not concerning herself too much with the details of her ex's life, though, as she is focused solely on her four children and her marriage with Travis — which she is intent on prioritizing," the source added.
For her part, Kourtney, who welcomed son Rocky, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker, has moved on with her life.
"Kourtney has been feeling great. She is happier than she has been in a long time. She is thrilled that she expanded her family with Travis and it's been a bright new chapter for everyone," the insider said of the blended family, which includes her and Scott’s kids as well as Travis’ children, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. "Kourtney and Travis' kids have been embracing Rocky and are involved as older siblings."
Elsewhere in the trailer, which dropped on Wednesday, May 8, Kris Jenner revealed she is going through a scary situation. "I had my scan, they found a cyst and a little tumor," the momager, 68, tearfully confessed.
Kris hasn't said anything about her well-being, but fans did take to the comments section of the post to share their positive thoughts for the matriarch.
"When Kris said that I got teary eyed 😢 positive vibes it’s all good! 🙏🏽," one user wrote, and another penned, "Same! Lost my mom to breast cancer, this whole trailer had me in tears reminding me how much I miss my mama."
"Prayers to Momanger @krisjenner 🙏🙏," a third added.