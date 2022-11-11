Khloé Kardashian Admits She's 'Really Proud' Of How 'Diligent' She's Been With Face Tumor Removal After-Care
You go, Koko! Supporters of Khloé Kardashian are beyond proud of her confidence, as she turned her face bandages into a fashion statement.
The stunning reality star stepped out to the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, November 7, in an awe-inspiring ensemble — and didn't appear to be bothered by the skin-toned protective patch covering the scar on her cheek.
After released photos portrayed the bombshell in utmost sexy style, fans began to applaud Kardashian's courage for being so open and honest about her recent face tumor removal.
"Koko, so proud of you for taking care of your skin and rocking your band-aid at all these high-fashion events," a fan tweeted on Tuesday, November 8. "Do you know when you get to take it off?"
"Trust me it’s not easy lol, but it will help my scar not stretch out any bigger than it has to be," Kardashian replied. "Right now it’s healing so wonderfully. I do laser treatments on it and it’s healing so so well. They want me to wear it for six months but I’m not sure I will go that long."
"It’s already been a couple months and I’m really proud that I’ve been this diligent with it," she added.
The 38-year-old's open conversation about her health comes after Kardashian initially addressed concern from fans in an Instagram Story announcement on Tuesday, October 11.
"I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks," the mother-of-two wrote. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."
"Dermatologist Dr. Tess Mauricio examined it, and a second biopsy was ran by Dr. Daniel Behroozan because what they both were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age. A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," Kardashian continued before explaining more specific details about her surgery process.
The Kardashians alum revealed she's now moved "onto the healing process."
"So, here we are ... you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look," she concluded.