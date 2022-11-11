Khloé Kardashian Admits She's 'Really Proud' Of How 'Diligent' She's Been With Face Tumor Removal After-Care

"Trust me it’s not easy lol, but it will help my scar not stretch out any bigger than it has to be," Kardashian replied. "Right now it’s healing so wonderfully. I do laser treatments on it and it’s healing so so well. They want me to wear it for six months but I’m not sure I will go that long."

"It’s already been a couple months and I’m really proud that I’ve been this diligent with it," she added.

The 38-year-old's open conversation about her health comes after Kardashian initially addressed concern from fans in an Instagram Story announcement on Tuesday, October 11.