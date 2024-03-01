Kris Jenner Admits She Doesn't Read Social Media Comments as She's 'Too Busy' Working '12 Jobs': 'I Don't Pay Attention'

"I have a real problem with bullies and people who are mean and critical online. It’s unfortunate, but there are a lot of people who feel like they need to sound off about somebody else, and it’s cruel. It affects people’s mental health. I cannot imagine in a trillion years weighing in on somebody publicly and knowing that it would hurt someone’s feelings," the matriarch, 68, said in a new interview, which was published on February 27.

"I don’t know how or where that comes from; most times it’s somebody that’s very unhappy within their own life. It’s a shame that our society has come to this. The good news is, I don’t read comments. For the most part I don’t pay attention. I’m too busy. I have 12 jobs," she added of how she tunes out the haters.