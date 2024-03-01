Kris Jenner Admits She Doesn't Read Social Media Comments as She's 'Too Busy' Working '12 Jobs': 'I Don't Pay Attention'
Though Kris Jenner is part of one of the famous families in the world, she tries to not let rude trolls get to her.
"I have a real problem with bullies and people who are mean and critical online. It’s unfortunate, but there are a lot of people who feel like they need to sound off about somebody else, and it’s cruel. It affects people’s mental health. I cannot imagine in a trillion years weighing in on somebody publicly and knowing that it would hurt someone’s feelings," the matriarch, 68, said in a new interview, which was published on February 27.
"I don’t know how or where that comes from; most times it’s somebody that’s very unhappy within their own life. It’s a shame that our society has come to this. The good news is, I don’t read comments. For the most part I don’t pay attention. I’m too busy. I have 12 jobs," she added of how she tunes out the haters.
The media mogul noted that the brood has been fortunate to have such a loyal fanbase — and they try to block out the noise when possible.
"When we first started doing our show and hit the international audience, the feedback we got was enormously positive. People occasionally talk about the haters, but really, if you’re on a platform at this level, the haters are such a tiny percentage that it doesn’t matter. You can’t focus on the negative; you have to really embrace the positive. And I think what’s happened to us over time is that we have been able to embrace the love but also be aware of the responsibility — what we’re putting out into the world, all the energy, all the messaging," she shared. "And you have to be very careful. You always want to encourage others to be generous and kind and give back — all the things I try to instill in my children and my grandchildren. I’m proud of the humans that they are, that they care and they love."
- Kris Jenner Slams Online 'Bullies' For Spreading Negativity As Daughter Kim Kardashian Struggles Through Kanye West Divorce
- Kylie Jenner Insists Her Famous Family Is 'Obsessed With Each Other' Despite Constantly Fighting
- Kendall Jenner Called Out For Acting Like A 'Bully' In Resurfaced Video: 'Why Is She Being A Mean Girl?'
Over the years, Jenner and her crew have let the world see them for who they really are.
"That’s what made the show a success, being able to have absolute transparency. And we have editing rights to our show, which nobody else has that I know of. It’s a real gift and a privilege that we never really exercise. I might say, 'I look way too crazy from this angle,' but it’s always [editing out] something [that's] vain rather than the actual content. We let the content speak for itself and [lay] it all out on the line," she said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Los Angeles Magazine spoke with Jenner.