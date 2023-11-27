OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kylie Jenner Insists Her Famous Family Is 'Obsessed With Each Other' Despite Constantly Fighting

kardashians fight obsessed each other
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 27 2023, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kylie Jenner made it clear that although her her famous family constantly bickers on their hit reality show The Kardashians, they really do love one another.

Article continues below advertisement

The reality star, 26, spoke with Jennifer Lawrence about how sometimes it is hard to always be around her brood.

"But what strikes me is that you guys are arguably the closest family in the world for emotional reasons, and then also a lot of very good multimillion-dollar reasons. I think it’s wonderful, but I can also imagine that it’s really hard. Like in the latest episode with Kim and Kourtney, in a normal family, you’d be like, 'OK, we don’t really see eye to eye on anything and it’s causing us both stress. I love you. I’ll see you at Christmas.' But you guys can’t ever do that. You can’t really ever take space. What is that like?" the actress, 33, asked during an interview with Interview magazine.

kardashians fight obsessed each other
Source: mega

Kylie Jenner said her family is 'obsessed' with one another.

Article continues below advertisement

"We can’t really take space because we work together. But at the end of the day, we are all obsessed with each other and would probably choose each other as friends if we weren’t family," the makeup mogul replied, to which Lawrence asked if Kourtney Kardashian would feel the same.

"I do," Jenner said, to which Lawrence replied, "We agree to disagree."

The mom-of-two then noted it's beneficial that they all have each other to lean on.

"It’s hard to find people who understand your life. It’s such a rare thing that we’re all going through in this business and with fame, so to have each other to lean on has been really important and the reason why I’ve been able to stay humble," Jenner stated.

Article continues below advertisement
kardashians fight obsessed each other
Source: mega

The makeup mogul spoke about how it can be tough to be with her brood all the time.

As OK! previously reported, this past season on The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney got into a blowout fight after the 44-year-old skipped out on a family trip to Mexico. Prior to the getaway, Kourtney said reviewing Season 3 footage "makes me not want to be around."

Article continues below advertisement
kardashians fight obsessed each other
Source: mega

During Season 3 and 4 of 'The Kardashians,' Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian got into a huge fight.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

"The problem is — and I will be real with you guys — last season was really rough. Then we were over it, we had fun. We talked it out [and] everything had been fine,” Kim told the cameras about how their feud got reignited. “Then we watched the edits for our show and I start hearing what she is saying about me. She hears what I am saying about her and then we get mad all over again. It brings up so many feelings.”

Article continues below advertisement

During Season 3, viewers saw that Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding to Travis Barker as a business opportunity.

“You are talking about the bulls---- details because it is all your egotistical selfish mind can think about,” Kourtney said. “You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding [and] you couldn’t be happy. You complained from the second you got there until the second you left. That is what it is about. Forget that you couldn’t be happy, you couldn’t be happy for me. You couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren’t.”

kardashians fight obsessed each other
Source: mega

According to an insider, the fighting has taken a toll on the famous family.

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney then claimed one of the reasons she isn't cheery is because of Kim.

“I am [happy]. Not when I am on the phone with you. I have a happy life and the happiness comes when I get the f--- away from you guys. Specifically you," the Poosh founder snapped back.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

All the fights have taken a toll on everyone, including matriarch Kris Jenner.

"She hates seeing the family being torn apart, but she realizes the show needs drama like this to help promote it," a source previously said.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.