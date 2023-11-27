Kylie Jenner Insists Her Famous Family Is 'Obsessed With Each Other' Despite Constantly Fighting
Kylie Jenner made it clear that although her her famous family constantly bickers on their hit reality show The Kardashians, they really do love one another.
The reality star, 26, spoke with Jennifer Lawrence about how sometimes it is hard to always be around her brood.
"But what strikes me is that you guys are arguably the closest family in the world for emotional reasons, and then also a lot of very good multimillion-dollar reasons. I think it’s wonderful, but I can also imagine that it’s really hard. Like in the latest episode with Kim and Kourtney, in a normal family, you’d be like, 'OK, we don’t really see eye to eye on anything and it’s causing us both stress. I love you. I’ll see you at Christmas.' But you guys can’t ever do that. You can’t really ever take space. What is that like?" the actress, 33, asked during an interview with Interview magazine.
"We can’t really take space because we work together. But at the end of the day, we are all obsessed with each other and would probably choose each other as friends if we weren’t family," the makeup mogul replied, to which Lawrence asked if Kourtney Kardashian would feel the same.
"I do," Jenner said, to which Lawrence replied, "We agree to disagree."
The mom-of-two then noted it's beneficial that they all have each other to lean on.
"It’s hard to find people who understand your life. It’s such a rare thing that we’re all going through in this business and with fame, so to have each other to lean on has been really important and the reason why I’ve been able to stay humble," Jenner stated.
As OK! previously reported, this past season on The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney got into a blowout fight after the 44-year-old skipped out on a family trip to Mexico. Prior to the getaway, Kourtney said reviewing Season 3 footage "makes me not want to be around."
"The problem is — and I will be real with you guys — last season was really rough. Then we were over it, we had fun. We talked it out [and] everything had been fine,” Kim told the cameras about how their feud got reignited. “Then we watched the edits for our show and I start hearing what she is saying about me. She hears what I am saying about her and then we get mad all over again. It brings up so many feelings.”
During Season 3, viewers saw that Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding to Travis Barker as a business opportunity.
“You are talking about the bulls---- details because it is all your egotistical selfish mind can think about,” Kourtney said. “You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding [and] you couldn’t be happy. You complained from the second you got there until the second you left. That is what it is about. Forget that you couldn’t be happy, you couldn’t be happy for me. You couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren’t.”
Kourtney then claimed one of the reasons she isn't cheery is because of Kim.
“I am [happy]. Not when I am on the phone with you. I have a happy life and the happiness comes when I get the f--- away from you guys. Specifically you," the Poosh founder snapped back.
All the fights have taken a toll on everyone, including matriarch Kris Jenner.
"She hates seeing the family being torn apart, but she realizes the show needs drama like this to help promote it," a source previously said.