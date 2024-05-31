Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick Reveal Final Conversations With Nicole Brown Simpson Before She Was Murdered
Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick are reflecting on their last conversations with Nicole Brown Simpson.
During the upcoming Lifetime documentary The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, The Kardashians star, 68, and the interior designer, 66, opened up about their final words to their late friend before her brutal murder in 1994.
"Right before Nicole died, two days before, I relapsed. She put me into treatment. I was stressed out beyond belief," Resnick recalled of how Simpson was aiding her in fighting her addiction.
According to Jenner, in the days leading up to the blonde beauty's passing, she was focused on getting their pal the help she needed. "Nicole said, ‘Okay, we are going to go visit Faye and make sure that somebody’s there for her every day.’ So she made a schedule for us," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum explained.
"I remember, it was Nicole’s day, and Nicole and I spoke. She said, 'Faye’s having a good day, I’m leaving. Your day is tomorrow.' That was the last time I spoke to her," the famous matriarch added.
Resnick noted how Simpson's efforts to get her better was one of her last gifts to her. "She loved me. She wanted me to be healthy," she said.
The reality television mogul and her first husband, Robert Kardashian, were extremely close with the model, who was 35 at the time of her death, and her former spouse, O.J. Simpson. The late lawyer went on to represent the NFL star, who died in April, after he was accused of killing Nicole. O.J. was later acquitted of the crime.
"[O.J. and Nicole] were two of the best friends I ever had in my entire life,” Kris said in a 2016 interview. "I went to bed one night and I woke up the next morning and my entire universe had changed. They were two of the best friends I ever had in my entire life. They were my family. O.J. was like my big brother. So I not only mourned the loss of Nicole but I mourned the loss of O.J. and that relationship."
"I have these vivid memories of an amazing friendship and a life that we all had together," she added. “She was funny, she was beautiful and loyal and passionate and the best mom I had ever met.”
