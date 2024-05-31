Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick Reveal Final Conversations With Nicole Brown Simpson Before She Was Murdered

The reality television mogul and her first husband, Robert Kardashian, were extremely close with the model, who was 35 at the time of her death, and her former spouse, O.J. Simpson. The late lawyer went on to represent the NFL star, who died in April, after he was accused of killing Nicole. O.J. was later acquitted of the crime.

"[O.J. and Nicole] were two of the best friends I ever had in my entire life,” Kris said in a 2016 interview. "I went to bed one night and I woke up the next morning and my entire universe had changed. They were two of the best friends I ever had in my entire life. They were my family. O.J. was like my big brother. So I not only mourned the loss of Nicole but I mourned the loss of O.J. and that relationship."