Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Stun At CFDA Fashion Awards — Photos
The Kardashian clan never disappoints when it comes to what they wear on the red carpet. On Monday, November 7, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner looked amazing when they stepped out at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.
The mom-of-two — she shares daughter Stormi and a son with boyfriend Travis Scott — rocked a one-should dress, which showed off her legs.
"such a beautiful night at the @cfda fashion awards in the most beautiful 1999 Thierry Mugler 🖤🖤🖤 thank you to the mugler team for letting me borrow this for the night it was a dream !!!!" the makeup mogul captioned some behind-the-scenes shots via Instagram.
"not over this glam," she gushed of her look.
Kylie also posed alongside her mama, who wore a black gown.
Meanwhile, the Good American co-founder donned a gold dress which showed off her abs. After the awards show, the mom-of-two — she shares daughter True and newborn son with ex Tristan Thompson — decided to grab a slice of pizza.
"Tomorrow, after morning carpool, I will be spamming y'all with my photos honey," she wrote via her Instagram Story. "Sorry in advance. I love you."
The TV personality walked alongside her sister Kim, who sported a black strapless Dolce & Gabanna dress.
Kim accepted the Innovation Award for Skims presented by Amazon fashion — the second time she's been recognized at the event.
"If you were to ask my teenage self if I thought this was where I would be, absolutely not," the Skims founder told EXTRA. "I'm so grateful I pinch myself all the time just thinking of these amazing opportunities and things that have come my way."
"This means everything, for Skims what we've built, and I'm so excited just for our whole team that works at Skims, that works so hard," she gushed.
Kris was clearly proud of her daughter, as she posted several videos of the makeup mogul winning the award.