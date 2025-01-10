Kylie Jenner Is Over Mom Kris 'Hovering' and 'Listening' in on Her Conversations With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner apparently wants to set some boundaries with Kris Jenner.
According to an insider, the makeup mogul, 27, wants her mom to butt out of her relationship with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, after Kris, 69, was seen clinging to the couple at the Los Angeles, Calif., premiere after-party for his Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.
"Kris has a way of hovering and listening in on conversations and making suggestions and other comments that embarrass Kylie," a source claimed about the matriarch.
"Kylie doesn’t want to hurt her mom’s feelings, but she probably won’t be inviting Kris to any more industry parties," the insider added.
Kylie and Timothée, 29, recently had a very public date night at the 2025 Golden Globes, where the two were seen packing on the PDA in the audience.
While the pair seemed open with their love for each other at their table, the Little Women star dodged answering any questions about their romance while on the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards red carpet.
"I know you also brought your partner and crime, Kylie. What's it like having her supporting you on a night like this?" the journalist asked Timothée.
Side-stepping the entire question, the Hollywood hunk answered, “It’s a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers and people that are fantastic. I like seeing the new wave, the new generation here and I also like seeing everyone that been holding it down for decades plus."
As OK! previously reported, many members of the famous family want the Life of Kylie alum to be more public in her relationship with Timothée, whom she began dating in the spring of 2023, after he allegedly claimed he wanted to keep their love under wraps. “Her sister Kim [Kardashian] and her mom Kris [Jenner], think she’s wasting a great opportunity and should basically exploit the romance. Clearly, Kylie isn’t taking their advice. She loves Timothée and wants this relationship to work," a separate source claimed.
Despite other's opinions, Kylie and the Dune actor couldn't be happier with each other. “Her relationship with him is great and very easy. He's super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot. They are both committed to making it work," another insider said.
"Everyone loves them together," a separate source claimed. "He's close with her family and she's close with his family. It's very serious, but also a fun relationship."
Life & Style spoke with sources close to Kylie and Kris.