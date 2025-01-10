Kylie Jenner Is Over Mom Kris 'Hovering' and 'Listening' in on Her Conversations With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

"I know you also brought your partner and crime, Kylie. What's it like having her supporting you on a night like this?" the journalist asked Timothée.

Side-stepping the entire question, the Hollywood hunk answered, “It’s a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers and people that are fantastic. I like seeing the new wave, the new generation here and I also like seeing everyone that been holding it down for decades plus."

As OK! previously reported, many members of the famous family want the Life of Kylie alum to be more public in her relationship with Timothée, whom she began dating in the spring of 2023, after he allegedly claimed he wanted to keep their love under wraps. “Her sister Kim [Kardashian] and her mom Kris [Jenner], think she’s wasting a great opportunity and should basically exploit the romance. Clearly, Kylie isn’t taking their advice. She loves Timothée and wants this relationship to work," a separate source claimed.