Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Festive and Magical Christmas Party: Photos
It wouldn't be a typical Christmas Eve if the Kardashian-Jenner clan didn't throw a massive party! This year, Kim Kardashian hosted the lavish affair at her $60 million Los Angeles, Calif., home, where there was sledding, fake snow and lots and lots of surprises in store for their guests!
The 43-year-old reality star sported a gown as she and pal Paris Hilton went sledding around the entrepreneur's estate, per videos from her Instagram Story.
The matriarch wore a gold and black gown as she took the mic and introduced Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, who later serenaded the crowd.
Khloé Kardashian, who sported a custom Galia Lahava and even matched with daughter True, 5, also shared photos from the evening, including when Edmonds took the stage with Tank and Wanyá Morris.
Kylie Jenner, 26, also matched with daughter Stormi, 5, as they both looked gorgeous in sequin gold dresses. Kylie uploaded a video of the brood — minus Kim — signing to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me."
"we couldn’t find kimberly," the mom-of-two joked, to which Kim replied, "Ummmm hosting is a lot of work and this is my fave song!!!!! Haterssss."
Kourtney Kardashian, 44, wore a long black fur coat — almost two months after she gave birth to her and Travis Barker's son, Rocky, while Kendall Jenner, 28, looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder dress. The model, who allegedly split from Bad Bunny recently, was seen sipping on a tequila on the rocks as she enjoyed the event.
Other notable guests and celebrities included Nicky Hilton, David Geffen, and Kylie’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou.
Over the past month, the Skims founder has shared he Christmas decor with fans.
"This is truly the golden hour for me when my kids are asleep and I get to just appreciate all of my decorations and take some time for myself,” she said in an Instagram Story of the winter wonderland.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The trees outside being all lit and white, and then going into the white tree,” she shared as she showed off her home. “Going to the forest of trees here is just so cool. I’ll show you guys starting from the end just because this will never get old. You guys have no idea, these are all real trees so they smell so amazing and I just love the snow. It truly is heavenly.”