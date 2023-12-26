Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Festive and Magical Christmas Party: Photos

It wouldn't be a typical Christmas Eve if the Kardashian-Jenner clan didn't throw a massive party! This year, Kim Kardashian hosted the lavish affair at her $60 million Los Angeles, Calif., home, where there was sledding, fake snow and lots and lots of surprises in store for their guests!

The 43-year-old reality star sported a gown as she and pal Paris Hilton went sledding around the entrepreneur's estate, per videos from her Instagram Story.