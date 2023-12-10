Timothée Chalamet Has 'Quietly Been Moving Things' Into Kylie Jenner's $36 Million Mansion: Source
Getting serious?
A source recently spilled that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner may be talking the next step in their budding romance.
The 27-year-old actor “has quietly been moving things into Kylie’s $36 million mansion,” according to the insider, who added, “When he’s in LA, Timothée lives with Kylie. She’s so private that her sisters don’t even know about it yet!”
Chalamet, has recently been traveling around the world promoting his latest film, Wonka, while Jenner, 26, has been focusing on the latest drop of her new brand, Khy.
However, they “like the idea of having the same home base — it’s the best way to see one another with their busy schedules,” the source noted. “They miss each other so much when they’re apart, and that’s been most evident recently with his huge press tour.”
The couple were first romantically linked at Paris Fashion Week in January, and have since made each other a large part of their lives. According to the insider, Chalamet has even met Jenner’s two kids — Stormi, 5, and Aire, 22 months, whom she shares with rapper ex Travis Scott, 32.
“They’re obsessed,” the source said of the Kylie Cosmetic founder’s kiddos. “All Kylie ever wanted was for someone to love her for her and to love the kids, and Timothée checks those boxes. She’s so happy to make things official and be living with him.”
As for what the duo does together, the insider dished, “They mostly stay home, order in or cook together, and spend time with her kids.”
As OK! previously reported, another source spilled that Jenner was initially scared the relationship may not work out.
"She was concerned that her lifestyle would scare him off in the beginning," they explained. "She's beyond rich, famous, and has two kids — she knows there is a lot that comes along with dating her! But they have connected more than either of them ever expected."
However, in June, an insider noted, "He's not intimidated by Kylie's empire. They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time."
As for her relationships with her children, they assured, "He would never want to get in the way. He's sensitive and kind."
In fact, yet another source spilled about the dynamics of Chalamet and the youngsters.
"He's great with them," they said. "They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he's always at the house and staying over."
Things between the two stars have since heated up and a confidante recently shared the status of the romance.
"They've been together now for several months, and while they've flown under the radar, it's quite serious," they sated. "She spends a lot of time at his place, and vice versa. It's not just some fling."
"Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect," the insider continued. "He's very charming and he makes her laugh, and he's easy to talk to. He's not like any of the other guys she's dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry."
Life & Style reported on the claims Chalamet is moving his things into Jenner's home.