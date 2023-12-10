Timothée Chalamet Has 'Quietly Been Moving Things' Into Kylie Jenner's $36 Million Mansion: Source

The 27-year-old actor “has quietly been moving things into Kylie’s $36 million mansion,” according to the insider, who added, “When he’s in LA, Timothée lives with Kylie. She’s so private that her sisters don’t even know about it yet!”

Chalamet, has recently been traveling around the world promoting his latest film, Wonka, while Jenner, 26, has been focusing on the latest drop of her new brand, Khy.