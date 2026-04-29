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Kris Jenner Rebukes 'Flat-Out Lie' She’s Livid Over Her 'Slipping' Facelift: 'Couldn’t Be Further From the Truth'

Photo of Kris Jenner
Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube

Kris Jenner was not happy about fake rumors she was upset over her 'slipping' facelift.

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April 29 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

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Kris Jenner is still satisfied with her facelift.

On the Wednesday, April 29, episode of the “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, the reality star, 70, addressed claims she’s upset her plastic surgery procedure is “slipping.”

Jenner called the “disappointing” buzz a “flat-out lie” that “couldn’t be further from the truth,” adding she’s hurt people are blaming her surgeon, Dr. Steven Levine, whom she “adores” and is “obsessed with.”

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Image of Kris Jenner opened up about her facelift last August.
Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube

Kris Jenner opened up about her facelift last August.

Jenner praised Dr. Levine as an “artist” who made her dreams come true.

“I could give you a list of only the ones I know — I never would — but just all the people [he’s worked on],” she said. “I’m upset that people are … blaming him. The only reason to speak up or say anything about it is because it’s really hurting someone else.”

On April 14, a source told RadarOnline.com the momager was “raging” that her pricey facelift was fading.

"Kris Jenner's facelift is already slipping. She is not happy with the results and is desperate to get a revision — she feels it has not held the way she expected,” the insider spilled. "Kris is mad as h--- that Denise Richards and Lori Loughlin both look so good, and she feels hers is already fading in comparison.”

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Kris Jenner Confesses to Getting Facelift

Image of Kris Jenner is pleased with how her facelift shaped out.
Source: MEGA/@krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner is pleased with how her facelift shaped out.

Jenner confirmed she had gotten a facelift recently during an August 2025 interview with Vogue Arabia.

“I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she revealed. “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.”

The Kardashian family matriarch doesn’t want her age to mean she “should give up on [herself].”

“If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version,” she expressed.

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Kris Jenner Praises Surgeon Dr. Levine

Image of Kris Jenner initially got a facelift 15 years ago.
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner initially got a facelift 15 years ago.

The 70-year-old gushed over Dr. Levine's work during an October 2025 appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast.

“He didn't want the attention, which I loved,” she explained. “I said, ‘But do I have your permission to say who you are?’ And he goes, ‘Listen, I’ll tell you what. As long as we can come up with a password so that if somebody calls and says, ‘I'm Kris Jenner's best friend, and can I have a consultation?’ They have to say the secret password.”

Kim Kardashian's Kids Asked Her About Kris Jenner's Facelift

Image of Dr. Steven Levine did Kris Jenner's facelift.
Source: MEGA/@krisjenner/Instagram

Dr. Steven Levine did Kris Jenner's facelift.

During a December 11, 2025, episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian admitted even her children are fans of Jenner’s cosmetic work.

"One kid will be like, ‘You’re so lame! I can’t believe you don’t know what this word means,'” she said. "Or just like, ‘Uh, when are you gonna get a facelift like Lovey?’ My kids will say crazy things, and I’m just like… 'Huh, okay.'”

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