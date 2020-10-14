Kristen Bell is channeling country legend Tammy Wynette and vowing to “stand by” her man!

The Veronica Mars alum stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, October 14, and revealed the steps she and husband Dax Shepard are taking after he broke 16 years of sobriety.

“We’re going back to therapy,” Bell told host Ellen DeGeneres. “And I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it.”

“Look, everybody is up against their own demons,” she added, “sometimes it’s anxiety and depression, sometimes it’s substance abuse.”

The Good Place actress also praised Shepard for being able to come clean about his relapse to her and their two daughters: Lincoln, 7 and Delta, 5.

“The thing I love most about Dax is that he was able to tell me and tell us and say, ‘We need a different plan,” Bell explained to DeGeneres. “Like, we have a plan. If he has to take medication for any reason, I have to administer it.”

Bell then explained that the Parenthood alum realized that plan wasn’t working and decided the two needed a “stronger plan” if he was truly going to be able to break his cycle of addiction.

The 40-year-old actress gave an update on how Shepard was currently feeling, saying he “is actually really great,” in spite of the circumstances. She also noted that Shepard is “also addicted to growth” and “evolving,” which is making the road to recovery a little easier.

Shepard’s focus is on his family right now, and he wanted to put a new “plan in place” to make sure he didn’t relapse again.

The actor revealed his relapse on his podcast “Armchair Expert,” on September 25. He admitted to taking painkillers after suffering injuries from a motorcycle accident the month prior. He also spoke openly about abusing prescription pills after his father’s death in 2012.

“We had so little in common and so much friction,” the Employee of the Month actor said about his relationship with his father. “But the No. 1 thing we had in common was we were both f**king addicts.”

Shepard also shockingly revealed on his podcast that he went to several AA meetings following his relapse. On September 1, his family celebrated his 16th year sober (Shepard previously struggled with alcohol and cocaine addiction); however, the actor confessed he was actually “high on pills” at the meeting where he received praise for the major milestone. “It was the worst hour of my life,” he confessed.

Bell and Shepard met in 2007 and tied the knot in October 2013.