'He’s Such a Little Baby': Kristen Stewart Slams Donald Trump for Tweeting About Her Cheating on Robert Pattinson in 2012
Kristen Stewart can't help but laugh when discussing Donald Trump's obsession over her relationship with ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson.
The star touched on the ordeal — in which the former president shamed the actress in 2012 for cheating on her Twilight costar — during her new interview for Rolling Stone.
"He’s mad at me for cheating on my boyfriend? Little does he know..." the actress said of the situation.
"Of course he had to weigh in on my tarring and feathering," the Oscar nominee, 33, stated of Trump, 77. "It’s like, ‘What is this 20-year-old who has no idea about life doing to this man?’ He’s such a little baby. F---- you, b----!”
The movie star also admitted she's a bit tired of chatting about her and Pattinson's famous romance.
"Rob and I can't just keep talking about that s---, because it's f------- weird," she told the magazine. "It's like if someone kept asking you — I mean for literally decades — ‘But senior year in high school?' You're like, ‘F------ A, man! I don't know!'"
The businessman's tweets were posted more than a decade ago, when the Spencer lead was caught kissing her married Snow White & the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.
The tryst caused the Twilight stars to split after about four years together, however they then got back together.
"Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!" Trump wrote in his first tweet about the scandal.
"Lots of response to my Pattinson/Kristen Stewart reunion," he noted in a follow-up post. "She will cheat again — 100 certain — am I ever wrong?"
"So many tweets & stories on Stewart/Pattinson Look, it doesn't matter — the relationship will never be the same," he added in a third tweet. "It is permanently broken."
"Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart," he concluded. "In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert."
Pattinson and Stewart's reunion was short-lived, and they parted ways for good in 2013.
Despite all of the drama, the exes stayed amicable, and last year, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke revealed Stewart "crashed" Pattinson's party.
"When Kristen walked into Rob’s birthday she’s like ‘Catherine? Rob’s birthday? What’s going on?’ I go, ‘I kinda crashed it with Toni [Collette].’ And she goes, ‘Well I crashed it too,’” the filmmaker shared.
The director explained that the Panic Room actress "rang the bell at the gate" to check if it was OK for her to attend, to which Pattinson said "of course" and welcomed her in.
"He’s such a lovely person," Hardwicke gushed.