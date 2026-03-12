Kristi Noem Dumped by Rumored Secret Lover Corey Lewandowski After DHS Firing: 'It Was Always About Power'
March 12 2026, Published 11:08 a.m. ET
Kristi Noem lost more than just her job, it seems.
The infamously known "ICE Barbie" was reportedly dumped by her alleged secret lover Corey Lewandowski after being fired by Donald Trump as Homeland Security Secretary earlier this month.
Lewandowski supposedly walked away from the rumored yearslong affair following the tumultuous demise of Noem's Cabinet position in the Trump administration, sources told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice gossip column.
'The Relationship Was Always About Power'
"The relationship was always about power," a Washington, D.C., insider spilled to the British journalist. "Without the job and the access, Corey isn’t interested anymore."
While Lewandowski never held a formal position in the Trump administration, he served as an unofficial "special government employee" (SGE) and advisor to Noem during her reign as DHS Secretary. He's said to have had major influence in decisions made by the department and was the mastermind behind various operations.
According to the insider, it was Noem's control that made Lewandowski so attracted to her.
'This Was Never a Romance Story'
"Corey loves proximity to power," the source explained. "When Kristi had it, he was glued to her. Now that she doesn’t, he’s gone."
Meanwhile, another insider candidly confessed: "This was never a romance story. It was a power story."
While Lewandowski and Noem's rumored extramarital love story has reportedly come to an end, many critics still remain livid about her advisor and alleged boy toy reportedly operating with complete freedom at DHS.
Kristi Noem Asked Under Oath About Rumored 'Sexual Relations' With Corey Lewandowski
"He told people he could do whatever he wanted because Trump would pardon him," the second source claimed.
Despite several whispers insisting otherwise, Noem and Lewandowski have repeatedly denied ever having an affair in the first place.
On Wednesday, March 4, Noem was asked under oath whether she's had "sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski" by Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) as she testified before the House Judiciary Committee during a heated congressional hearing.
Kristi Noem Dismissed 'Tabloid Garbage' About Her Alleged Affair
In response, Noem, whose husband of 34 years, Byron Noem, was at the hearing, declared: "I am shocked that we’re going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee today. I would tell you is that he is a special government employee who works for the White House. There are thousands of them in the federal government."
Kristi was pressed to give a yes-or-no answer to the question by several lawmakers, including Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), who added, "I really think you need to say the word ‘no’ into the record so that you can clear that up."
The Republican politician, however, refused.