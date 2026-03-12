Kristi Noem Dumped by Rumored Secret Lover Corey Lewandowski After DHS Firing: 'It Was Always About Power'

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem lost more than just her job, it seems. The infamously known "ICE Barbie" was reportedly dumped by her alleged secret lover Corey Lewandowski after being fired by Donald Trump as Homeland Security Secretary earlier this month. Lewandowski supposedly walked away from the rumored yearslong affair following the tumultuous demise of Noem's Cabinet position in the Trump administration, sources told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice gossip column.

'The Relationship Was Always About Power'

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem reportedly got dumbed by Corey Lewandowski after she was fired as DHS Secretary.

"The relationship was always about power," a Washington, D.C., insider spilled to the British journalist. "Without the job and the access, Corey isn’t interested anymore." While Lewandowski never held a formal position in the Trump administration, he served as an unofficial "special government employee" (SGE) and advisor to Noem during her reign as DHS Secretary. He's said to have had major influence in decisions made by the department and was the mastermind behind various operations. According to the insider, it was Noem's control that made Lewandowski so attracted to her.

'This Was Never a Romance Story'

Source: MEGA Corey Lewandowski allegedly wanted Kristi Noem for her 'power.'

"Corey loves proximity to power," the source explained. "When Kristi had it, he was glued to her. Now that she doesn’t, he’s gone." Meanwhile, another insider candidly confessed: "This was never a romance story. It was a power story." While Lewandowski and Noem's rumored extramarital love story has reportedly come to an end, many critics still remain livid about her advisor and alleged boy toy reportedly operating with complete freedom at DHS.

Kristi Noem Asked Under Oath About Rumored 'Sexual Relations' With Corey Lewandowski

Source: MEGA Donald Trump fired Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary after her heated congressional hearing.

"He told people he could do whatever he wanted because Trump would pardon him," the second source claimed. Despite several whispers insisting otherwise, Noem and Lewandowski have repeatedly denied ever having an affair in the first place. On Wednesday, March 4, Noem was asked under oath whether she's had "sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski" by Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) as she testified before the House Judiciary Committee during a heated congressional hearing.

Kristi Noem Dismissed 'Tabloid Garbage' About Her Alleged Affair

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem called affair rumors 'tabloid garbage.'