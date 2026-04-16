Politics Kristi Noem and Husband's Fresh Scandal Revealed: Couple Has Taken Out $2.6 Million in Loans Since 2020 Source: KRISTI NOEM/FACEBOOK In the wake of Bryon Noem's scandal, records show that Kristi and her husband owe millions of dollars in loan debt. Lesley Abravanel April 16 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Fired Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem, have reportedly taken out at least $2.6 million in loans since 2020. These financial disclosures have surfaced alongside a scandal involving Bryon's alleged secret life and spending on online f---- models. Financial records from 2025 government filings indicate the couple's debt ranges from $2.65 million to $3.35 million. Between 2020 and 2022, Bryon took out five of the six identified loans for his insurance and car wash businesses.

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Source: BRYON NOEM/FACEBOOK Kristi Noem's husband allegedly likes to cross dress.

The largest single debt is a $1 million, 10-year mortgage from Reliabank, secured against commercial property. Only one loan — a 2020 mortgage valued between $100,001 and $250,000 — is listed as a joint liability between the couple. Despite the heavy borrowing, the filings show substantial income, including Bryon’s $1,135,000 salary and LLC distributions from Noem Insurance. The scrutiny of these loans coincides with reports that Bryon spent tens of thousands of dollars on adult entertainment.

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Source: @KRISTINOEM/X Kristi Noem's husband allegedly sent money to models.

Reports from Daily Mail allege that Bryon sent between $25,000 and $30,000 to various online performers. He allegedly used the alias "Jason Jackson" to pay for services in the "b----------" community, which f--------- extreme cosmetic enhancements. Nicole Raccagno, also known as “PlasticBarbie2000,” told Daily Mail that Bryon said he wanted to be her slave, so she referred to him as her “Slave Babe.”

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Source: mega Kristi Noem's husband allegedly wanted to 'marry' one of the models.

“He gave me whatever I wanted — shoes, handbags, even bigger boobs,” she told the paper. “The arrangement was he’d get all my videos for $1,500 every month,” she said. “He would never say no to me. He had to pay for my fillers, my Botox. Whenever I was not looking like a hot b-----, he would give me money.” Money was never an issue for Bryon, who, according to Raccagno, “offered to pay for another increase, texting, “I f------ want to pay it. Because you’re the one that I love, I would love to marry you.”