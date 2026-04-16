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Home > Politics > Kristi Noem Latest News, Updates & Gossip
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Kristi Noem and Husband's Fresh Scandal Revealed: Couple Has Taken Out $2.6 Million in Loans Since 2020

photo of Kristi & Bryon Noem.
Source: KRISTI NOEM/FACEBOOK

In the wake of Bryon Noem's scandal, records show that Kristi and her husband owe millions of dollars in loan debt.

April 16 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET

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Fired Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem, have reportedly taken out at least $2.6 million in loans since 2020. These financial disclosures have surfaced alongside a scandal involving Bryon's alleged secret life and spending on online f---- models.

Financial records from 2025 government filings indicate the couple's debt ranges from $2.65 million to $3.35 million.

Between 2020 and 2022, Bryon took out five of the six identified loans for his insurance and car wash businesses.

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image of Kristi Noem's husband allegedly likes to cross dress.
Source: BRYON NOEM/FACEBOOK

Kristi Noem's husband allegedly likes to cross dress.

The largest single debt is a $1 million, 10-year mortgage from Reliabank, secured against commercial property.

Only one loan — a 2020 mortgage valued between $100,001 and $250,000 — is listed as a joint liability between the couple.

Despite the heavy borrowing, the filings show substantial income, including Bryon’s $1,135,000 salary and LLC distributions from Noem Insurance.

The scrutiny of these loans coincides with reports that Bryon spent tens of thousands of dollars on adult entertainment.

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image of Kristi Noem's husband allegedly sent money to models.
Source: @KRISTINOEM/X

Kristi Noem's husband allegedly sent money to models.

Reports from Daily Mail allege that Bryon sent between $25,000 and $30,000 to various online performers.

He allegedly used the alias "Jason Jackson" to pay for services in the "b----------" community, which f--------- extreme cosmetic enhancements.

Nicole Raccagno, also known as “PlasticBarbie2000,” told Daily Mail that Bryon said he wanted to be her slave, so she referred to him as her “Slave Babe.”

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image of Kristi Noem's husband allegedly wanted to 'marry' one of the models.
Source: mega

Kristi Noem's husband allegedly wanted to 'marry' one of the models.

“He gave me whatever I wanted — shoes, handbags, even bigger boobs,” she told the paper.

“The arrangement was he’d get all my videos for $1,500 every month,” she said. “He would never say no to me. He had to pay for my fillers, my Botox. Whenever I was not looking like a hot b-----, he would give me money.”

Money was never an issue for Bryon, who, according to Raccagno, “offered to pay for another increase, texting, “I f------ want to pay it. Because you’re the one that I love, I would love to marry you.”

National security experts have expressed concern that these financial and personal vulnerabilities could have exposed Kristi to blackmail during her tenure as Homeland Security Secretary.

“It feels like one of those slightly silly, insignificant personal stories where someone gets humiliated and then we all move on,” The Daily Beast’s chief creative and content officer, Joanna Coles, said. “But in fact, it has much bigger ramifications because it shows the government, certainly the FBI, with Kash Patel not doing his job.”

Kristi stated she was "blindsided" and "devastated" by her husband's activities.

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