Megyn Kelly Says There's 'No Way' Donald Trump Didn't Know About Kristi Noem's Cross-Dressing Husband: 'He Loves Gossip'

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly asserted there is "no way" President Donald Trump was unaware of the online activities and alleged f----- of Bryon Noem, husband of former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Megyn's claims on the Friday, April 3, episode of her eponymous podcast center on the idea that the situation was an "open secret" within the administration and that Trump's personality made it likely he was informed. Leaked photos allegedly showed Bryon dressing in tight women's clothing and using balloons or padding to simulate a woman’s oversized chest.

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Source: @megynkelly/youtube Donald Trump 'loves gossip,' claims the star.

The devout Republican and former Fox News host stated, "If it was in the White House, he knew. Trump loves gossip,” doubling down when asked about it, saying, “Totally. He loves gossip.” She noted that while Donald likely wouldn't publicly reveal such a secret, his awareness would be a given, given his interest in internal rumors. Megyn expressed concern that both Bryon and Kristi were "blackmailable" because of this secret while she served as the head of the Department of Homeland Security.

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Source: @sdbryonnoem/instagram Kristi Noem's husband allegedly cross-dresses.

She argued that if media outlets like the Daily Mail, which broke the story, could find this information, foreign adversaries certainly could have as well. “I mean, to his credit, he wouldn’t run around like betraying the secret to the public on Kristi Noem, but it is a problem because [Noem] was blackmailable,” Megyn said. “[Her husband] was blackmailable. He was living with the DHS chief and had a massive secret. Like, what would stop somebody?” Megyn speculated that the timing of Kristi's ouster as DHS Secretary was calculated. She suggested Donald may have replaced her shortly before the scandal broke to ensure the White House did not have to manage the immediate fallout.

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Source: @sdbryonnoem/instagram Kristi Noem was fired by Donald Trump.

“There are rumors now and some reporting even that the reason this came out — I’ve heard that it was, like, bitter women in the big-b------- world who were blackmailing him for money who weren’t getting paid, so that they came out with it,” she said. Megyn floated a theory that the Noems may have had an "arrangement" where Kristi could pursue an alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski while Bryon maintained his private online life. She even remarked that Kristi's alleged affair seemed "almost noble" in light of what she was dealing with at home and suggested that the former DHS secretary may have even been the leaker of the story.

Source: MEGA The pair celebrated Easter together.