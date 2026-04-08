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Megyn Kelly Says There's 'No Way' Donald Trump Didn't Know About Kristi Noem's Cross-Dressing Husband: 'He Loves Gossip'

split of Megyn Kelly, Donald Trump & Kristi Noem.
Source: @megynkelly/youtube; MEGA

Podcaster Megyn Kelly said there's no way gossip-loving Donald Trump didn't know about Kristi Noem's cross-dressing husband.

April 8 2026, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly asserted there is "no way" President Donald Trump was unaware of the online activities and alleged f----- of Bryon Noem, husband of former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Megyn's claims on the Friday, April 3, episode of her eponymous podcast center on the idea that the situation was an "open secret" within the administration and that Trump's personality made it likely he was informed.

Leaked photos allegedly showed Bryon dressing in tight women's clothing and using balloons or padding to simulate a woman’s oversized chest.

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image of Donald Trump 'loves gossip,' claims the star.
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Donald Trump 'loves gossip,' claims the star.

The devout Republican and former Fox News host stated, "If it was in the White House, he knew. Trump loves gossip,” doubling down when asked about it, saying, “Totally. He loves gossip.”

She noted that while Donald likely wouldn't publicly reveal such a secret, his awareness would be a given, given his interest in internal rumors.

Megyn expressed concern that both Bryon and Kristi were "blackmailable" because of this secret while she served as the head of the Department of Homeland Security.

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image of Kristi Noem's husband allegedly cross-dresses.
Source: @sdbryonnoem/instagram

Kristi Noem's husband allegedly cross-dresses.

She argued that if media outlets like the Daily Mail, which broke the story, could find this information, foreign adversaries certainly could have as well.

“I mean, to his credit, he wouldn’t run around like betraying the secret to the public on Kristi Noem, but it is a problem because [Noem] was blackmailable,” Megyn said. “[Her husband] was blackmailable. He was living with the DHS chief and had a massive secret. Like, what would stop somebody?”

Megyn speculated that the timing of Kristi's ouster as DHS Secretary was calculated. She suggested Donald may have replaced her shortly before the scandal broke to ensure the White House did not have to manage the immediate fallout.

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image of Kristi Noem was fired by Donald Trump.
Source: @sdbryonnoem/instagram

Kristi Noem was fired by Donald Trump.

“There are rumors now and some reporting even that the reason this came out — I’ve heard that it was, like, bitter women in the big-b------- world who were blackmailing him for money who weren’t getting paid, so that they came out with it,” she said.

Megyn floated a theory that the Noems may have had an "arrangement" where Kristi could pursue an alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski while Bryon maintained his private online life.

She even remarked that Kristi's alleged affair seemed "almost noble" in light of what she was dealing with at home and suggested that the former DHS secretary may have even been the leaker of the story.

image of The pair celebrated Easter together.
Source: MEGA

The pair celebrated Easter together.

“And she wanted people to know, ‘Hello, this is what I’m dealing with.’ And it immediately shifted the narrative about her. I was like, ‘Whoa, I understand everything,’” Megyn said.

Despite Megyn's assertions, Donald has publicly stated he was "surprised" by the reports and had no prior knowledge of the allegations.

Kristi's representatives have maintained the family was "blindsided" and "devastated" by the leaked photos. Still, despite that, the couple reportedly spent Easter Sunday together, with Bryon posting a message on social media wishing everyone a "Happy Easter from our family to yours," indicating they were together for the holiday.

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