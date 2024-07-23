'We Fell Short': Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Steps Down After Donald Trump Assassination Attempt
Kimberly Cheatle officially announced her resignation from her role as the director of the Secret Service nearly two weeks after Donald Trump was nearly killed at a Pennsylvania rally.
The Secret Service's abilities were called into question after 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks scaled a nearby building at the campaign event and shot several rounds into the crowd.
"The Secret Service’s solemn mission is to protect our nation’s leaders and financial infrastructure. On July 13th, we fell short on that mission," she wrote in a lengthy letter released on Tuesday, July 23.
"The scrutiny over the last week has been intense and will continue to remain as our operational tempo increases. As your Director, I take full responsibility for the security lapse," she continued. "However, this incident does not define us. We remain an organization based on integrity and staffed by individuals of exceptional dedication and talent ... I do not want my calls for resignation to be a distraction from the great work each and every one of you do towards our vital mission."
Cheatle clarified that she loves her work and "did not hesitate" when asked if she wanted to resume her role, but she's focused on putting "the needs of this agency first."
"In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that, I have made the difficult decision to step down as your Director," she said. "All of you are worthy of trust and confidence. You deserve the nation’s support in carrying out our critical mission. One of my favorite things about this workforce is that the men and women are fiercely committed to our mission."
"Thank you for all that you do, and will continue to do, for our great nation," Cheatle concluded.
As OK! previously reported, many called for the now ex-director to step down from her position after Trump was nearly killed on July 13.
One of them was Florida representative Jared Moskowitz, who demanded answers on whether she'd be willing to fire personnel responsible for making sure the president was safe that day.
Moskowitz asked, "When you have the names of where those failures were, there people, it’s not like a piece of technology failed. It was people who failed that day. Are you prepared to fire them?"
Cheatle responded that she did not have an answer to that question at the time.
Moskowitz continued, "The reason why your name is going to be the person who’s held accountable, the reason why members in this committee are calling for resignation, and I join in that, or for the president to fire you, is because you’re saying there’s going to be accountability, but you can’t commit that people are going to get fired!"