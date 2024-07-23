'We Fell Short': Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Steps Down After Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

Cheatle clarified that she loves her work and "did not hesitate" when asked if she wanted to resume her role, but she's focused on putting "the needs of this agency first."

"In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that, I have made the difficult decision to step down as your Director," she said. "All of you are worthy of trust and confidence. You deserve the nation’s support in carrying out our critical mission. One of my favorite things about this workforce is that the men and women are fiercely committed to our mission."

"Thank you for all that you do, and will continue to do, for our great nation," Cheatle concluded.