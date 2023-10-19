Tori Spelling's Newest Nightmare: Star Evacuates Rental Home as SWAT Team Arrests Neighbor Who Was Holding a Hostage
Tori Spelling had a nightmare of a day on Wednesday, October 18, as she witnessed a SWAT team arrest her neighbor.
According to reports, an unidentified man had a rifle and locked himself and a hostage inside his home, which is located close to the abode the actress is currently renting.
Neighbors were told to evacuate their homes at around 9 a.m. PT, prompting the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum to run out in a black beanie, pale yellow T-shirt, baggy cargo pants, sneakers and sunglasses.
The 50-year-old looked a bit stressed as she stood outside with her head down and arms folded, though at some points, she was spotted talking to her other neighbors. It's unclear if any of her and estranged husband Dean McDermott's five children were with her at the time.
After a standoff with authorities, the man was arrested and taken away in handcuffs.
The scary situation is just one of several recent ordeals for Spelling, who is living in the rental home due to a mold infestation in her other house. Before that, she was staying at a motel, bunking with friends and even lived in an RV with her tots — though McDermott, 56, was never seen with his family.
An insider claimed McDermott was "mortified" by his brood living in an RV, as were her friends.
"They do not understand why she would be doing this unless for sympathy. She has money,” the source insisted.
At the time, the status of their marriage was unclear, as the Canadian star announced over the summer that he and Spelling were divorcing. However, the same day he posted the news on Instagram, he deleted it.
McDermott made it clear earlier this month that their relationship is over, as he was spotted holding hands with a woman named Lily Calo.
The pair is also experiencing financial problems, but Spelling's brother, Randy Spelling, insisted "she's doing wonderful" despite the chaos.
"One thing I'll say about Tori is she's creative, she's inventive, she's strong and she's resilient,” he said on Australia's The Morning Show. “Some people where I live would say being in an RV would be a vacation but then it gets sort of thrown out that there's homelessness.”
"We all struggle at times and she's finding her way. She's incredibly creative, strong and she's doing well right now," he added.
The estranged couple has yet to actually file for divorce. They married in 2006.
