Kristi Noem Slammed for Pointing Gun at ICE Agent’s Head in Viral Clip as Critics Recall Controversial Past: 'Reckless Cosplay'

Kristi Noem is facing more backlash online — now for pointing an assault rifle in the direction of an ICE agent's head. In a recent video that's been circulating on social media, the Homeland Security Secretary can be seen holding a firearm with the muzzle aimed toward an officer. "They're letting me roll with them," she said of the immigration enforcement agents seen on either side of her. "We're going to pick up somebody who I think has charges of human trafficking," she declared, adding an alleged murder was detained earlier.

🚨BREAKING: Kristi Noem is absolutely getting DRAGGED for this video where she points her rifle directly at an agents head.



A muzzle is NEVER supposed to be pointed any anything when not a target. They all have shit training and it starts from the top.

pic.twitter.com/hoPD2QWPBf — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 29, 2026 Source: @CalltoActivism/x Kristi Noem pointed an assault rifle at an ICE agent's head.

'You Just Can't Make This Stupidity Up'

Source: @CalltoActivism/x 'Bullet Barbie doesn’t know proper gun handling,' one person wrote on X.

Noem, 54, was quickly flooded with criticism, with one person pointing out that the "muzzle is NEVER supposed to be pointed at anything when not a target." Someone else quipped, "You just can't make this stupidity up 🤦🏽‍♀️ 😫" while a third added, "They [ICE] all have s--- training and it starts from the top." "Bullet Barbie doesn’t know proper gun handling or how to tell the truth," another commented, with one person calling her behavior "reckless cosplay."

Kristi Noem Has a Controversial Past

Source: mega Kristi Noem revealed in her 2024 memoir that she shot and killed her dog.

Meanwhile, other users recalled how the former South Dakota governor admitted to shooting and killing her dog after the puppy, Cricket, attacked her neighbor’s chickens. "I hated that dog," she penned in her 2024 memoir, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong With Politics and How We Move America Forward. Noem subsequently attempted to defend her actions amid the fallout from the confession, but the damage was done. She was notably one of the frontrunners to be Trump’s running mate before the story of Cricket’s death emerged.

'This Psycho Ghoul Shot Her Own Puppy'

Source: mega Another X user labeled her 'Killer Noem.'

One person posted a photo the pup, along with a picture of Noem holding guns in both hands, and wrote, "This psycho ghoul shot her own puppy Cricket in the head because she was too useless and lazy to train her. Evil gutter-bred hag. 'South Dakota Snow Queen' my a---… more like a Global S--- Queen." Another added, "Killer Noem thinks so little of life (human or animal) that she considers living, breathing beings as disposable at her whim. The only fitting destination for such a dangerous psychopath is life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Even the T-Rump regime will dump her."

Source: mega Kristi Noem continues to face backlash for her handling of ICE's mission.