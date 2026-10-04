Kristin Cavallari Celebrates Age-Gap Relationships as She Claims Older Women Don't Play 'as Many Games'
Oct. 4 2026, Updated 10:50 a.m. ET
Kristin Cavallari has made headlines by expressing her views on age-gap relationships, particularly the trend of older women dating younger men.
On April 11, she took to her Instagram Stories to discuss this phenomenon, stating, “I love this era for us!”
Cavallari, who is 39, believes older women have gained confidence and are willing to be direct about their desires. She remarked that these women are “not as many games” and “not afraid to ask for what they need/want.”
The TV personality sees dating younger men as a thrilling experience. “I think, for women, it’s just really fun and traditionally a little ‘bad,’ which just makes it even more fun,” she added. Cavallari expressed her admiration for women who challenge societal norms, stating, “I love seeing us breaking rules, ladies.”
In 2024, Cavallari dated TikTok star Mark Estes, despite their 13-year age gap. However, she later admitted that this age difference contributed to their breakup.
“It’s hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it’s not right,” she revealed during an episode of her podcast, “Let’s Be Honest.” The breakup lacked negativity, with Cavallari noting, “No one cheated. No one was mean.”
She praised Estes, calling him “the best boyfriend I’ve ever had,” but acknowledged that he needed to experience life outside their relationship.
Cavallari has been candid about her dating experiences since her divorce from retired NFL player Jay Cutler in 2020. She has three children with Cutler and has emphasized her focus on motherhood and professional commitments.
“I’m not looking,” she stated in a recent interview with Us Weekly. “For the last year or so, dating has not been a priority.” She expressed concerns about how a new partner might fit into her life, which she described as “full right now.”
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Cavallari enjoys her alone time and values the weekends when her children are with their father. “I could do whatever I wanted,” she said, highlighting her need for personal space.
Recently, she participated in a reunion special for Laguna Beach, reconnecting with old friends. Co-star Talan Torriero spoke highly of her, stating, “She’s a catch, right? I mean, she’s successful. She’s beautiful.” He believes Cavallari deserves to find the right partner.
Cavallari has made it clear that she is seeking a serious relationship. “I’m telling you right now: My next boyfriend is gonna be my next husband,” she asserted.
As she navigates the dating landscape, Cavallari remains a figure of interest, leaving fans eager to see what her future holds.