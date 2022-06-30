Kristin Cavallari Reveals The 'Scariest' & 'Best Thing' She's Ever Done

"My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself," she told podcast host Lewis Howes. "I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids—and support them and encourage them—that's the most important thing."

Instead of becoming involved in a serious relationship, she's taken the time for "growth," letting herself "feel everything" she needed to feel regarding the split, before moving on to the next step. She admitted the process has truly gotten her to a "really peaceful" place, allowing her to feel the "best" she's felt in a long time.