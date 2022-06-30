Kristin Cavallari Reveals The 'Scariest' & 'Best Thing' She's Ever Done
It's been a time of healing and new possibilities for Kristin Cavallari as she navigates life after her divorce from ex-husband, Jay Cutler.
The Very Cavallari star and the former NFL quarterback tied the knot in 2013 and were married for nearly seven years before calling it quits. They share three children — Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6.
"The scariest thing that I've ever done is get a divorce," the Laguna Beach personality spilled in an interview on The School of Greatness podcast. "But it's been the best thing that I've ever done and that has really jumpstarted my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now."
As OK! reported, Cavallari has previously candidly opened up about her high-profile divorce, calling the relationship a "rollercoaster" and "toxic" towards the end. Now, as she explores life as a single woman, she is learning to put her own needs first amidst the transition, taking things slowly.
"My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself," she told podcast host Lewis Howes. "I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids—and support them and encourage them—that's the most important thing."
Instead of becoming involved in a serious relationship, she's taken the time for "growth," letting herself "feel everything" she needed to feel regarding the split, before moving on to the next step. She admitted the process has truly gotten her to a "really peaceful" place, allowing her to feel the "best" she's felt in a long time.
"I'm the happiest I've ever been," she added. "I'm no longer afraid of getting hurt."
"I'm actually excited to see who I can be in a new relationship because I feel like I've done so much work the last few years," The Hills alum continued. "I'm in no rush to be in a new relationship, but when I am, it will excite me to see how different I can be."