Kristin Cavallari Lets Her Nipples Poke Out in Daring New Photos
Kristin Cavallari is proving once again she's aging like fine wine.
In a steamy new Instagram post, the Laguna Beach alum-turned-entrepreneur showed off a few sultry shots to promote her Uncommon James summer jewelry collection.
While the gold and pearl accessories certainly sparkled, fans couldn’t help but notice another attention-grabber — Cavallari’s decision to go braless, with her nipples clearly poking through her clothes in the pics.
In the first shot, she rocked a sheer cropped knit V-neck top that plunged low, giving a full view of her chest. She styled the look with slouchy waffle-textured gray sweater pants while letting her tousled blonde hair fall perfectly around her face.
In the next pic, she switched up her outfit but kept the braless vibe going, this time wearing a snug gray tank that showed off her toned abs — and once again, her nipples took center stage.
“✨ HAVEN COLLECTION ✨,” she captioned the post.
Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with love.
“You are so stunning. Always my favourite celebrity. Real. Raw. Natural,” one person gushed. Another chimed in, “Girllllllllllll 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
“Stunning Kristin Cavallari ♥️,” a third fan added.
Even Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey couldn’t resist commenting: “Check DM’s sent another pic!”
His cheeky message seems to reference Cavallari’s March confession that Jowsey once sent her a “d--- pic.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In fact, he looked pretty embarrassed when she brought it up in the trailer for her upcoming E! docuseries Honesty Cavallari: The Headline Tour, which dropped on May 5.
During the clip, the 27-year-old Netflix alum smacked himself in the forehead with a mic while Cavallari, 38, handed her phone — with the photo blurred — to bestie Justin Anderson, who gasped and said, “It’s gigantic."
Later in the teaser, Jowsey asked Cavallari backstage if fans would “see [her chest]” during her live show.
“Probably,” she laughed. “H--- yeah!”
Their flirty chemistry has been a hot topic since Jowsey first appeared on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast in January. At one point, he joked he was ready to break his celibacy streak “right now,” to which Cavallari said, “I’m the man. I’m taking charge. You said you want a manly man.”
Cavallari — who split from ex-husband Jay Cutler in 2020 and ended things with boyfriend Mark Estes in 2024 after seven months — opened up about a new romance late last year.
In a December 2024 interview on Bunnie Xo’s podcast, she revealed she was dating a retired athlete who “checks all the boxes” and is “such a good guy.” Later on the April 1 episode of her own show, she confirmed it was former NHL player Nate Thompson. However, they split in March.