While the gold and pearl accessories certainly sparkled, fans couldn’t help but notice another attention-grabber — Cavallari’s decision to go braless, with her nipples clearly poking through her clothes in the pics.

In the first shot, she rocked a sheer cropped knit V-neck top that plunged low, giving a full view of her chest. She styled the look with slouchy waffle-textured gray sweater pants while letting her tousled blonde hair fall perfectly around her face.