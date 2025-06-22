Kristin Cavallari Exposes Her Nipples as She Shows Off Toned Physique: Hot Photos
Kristin Cavallari showed an inside look at what her morning routine looks like — all while exposing her nipples by going braless underneath her shirt.
The Laguna Beach star filmed herself for an Instagram Story as she applied Uncommon Beauty products to her neck and face. “Pineapple peptide nectar + water cream for ultimate hydration,” she captioned the clip.
Kristin Cavallari's Nipples Poke Through Her Shirt
She later posted a series of photos to her Instagram, where she declared herself a “big lake girl.” The four-time New York Times bestselling author posed for lakeside selfies in a black and white bikini.
She showed off her toned butt as she gazed at the water, which was home to a variety of docked boats.
Cavallari was joined by a few gal pals during her Austin, Texas, getaway. The group enjoyed good eats, including rice and beans, fish tacos, steak, and of course, fruity beverages and wine.
The reality TV star’s vacation comes just before Episode 5 of Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour airs on Wednesday, June 25.
Cavallari’s new reality series is a spinoff of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast. She’s already welcomed her Laguna Beach castmates for a panel discussion on the show, where they discussed how she was cast on the former MTV series as well as her past relationship with Talan Torriero.
Kristin Cavallari Admits She Dry-Humped Glen Powell
The podcast host also welcomed Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey on her headline tour. During the episode, she revealed she’s “always open to flirting” with Jowsey despite claiming they’ve never hooked up.
Cavallari’s bestie Justin Anderson joined her for the first few episodes, where he told the entire audience that she dry-humped actor Glen Powell.
“I never f----- him,” the 38-year-old clarified. “I’m just putting that out there.”
Single — and definitely ready to mingle — Cavallari’s most recent relationship was with Mark Estes from The Montana Boyz. The former couple dated for seven months in 2024 before breaking up due to their 13-year age gap.
Estes was slated to appear on Honesty Cavallari alongside Jowsey but never showed up after learning he’d be sharing the stage with the heartthrob.
Kristin Cavallari Says Mark Estes Was the 'Best Boyfriend'
As OK! previously reported, during an October 2024 podcast episode, Cavallari claimed Estes was the “best boyfriend I’ve ever had,” adding, “I just know long-term he needs to experience life; he’s young… I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience.”
“I look back when I was 24 and how much life has happened between then; those are crucial years, those are formative years,” she continued. “They’re when you find yourself, and he needs to be able to do that.”