Kristin Cavallari Proudly Admits She Dumps People Via Text Message: 'I'm 'Heartless'
Kristin Cavallari is not apologizing for her less than stellar dating habits.
During the Tuesday, February 28, episode of the Laguna Beach alum's podcast "Back to the Beach," Cavallari copped to breaking up with people via text message — even though it's a self-professed "horrible" move.
"I know that’s horrible," The Hills star clarified to her cohost, Stephen Colletti. "If I’ve only hung out with you a couple of times, and I’m like, ‘This is going nowhere’ — I actually just recently did that over a text. I know, it’s pretty f***** up."
Cavallari explained how she got "multiple voice notes back" from the last guy she was seeing, something that clearly failed to woo her. "And I was like, ‘S***, I should probably send you a voice note, but I don’t even want to.’"
Despite her efforts to terminate the ill-fated romance, the Very Cavallari alum revealed the man "wouldn’t let me end it," adding he "kept fighting it and kept going."
"It’s actually still a little ongoing," she admitted of the uncomfortable situation. "Last night, I tried to end it, and then I was like ‘I’ve got to go to bed. I can’t do this.’ I woke up this morning. I just actually before we got on this podcast, I sent a text that was like, ‘Hey, just let me know when things settle down for you. Like, we can pick this back up later.' I haven’t heard from him yet, so that’s not a good sign. He might not be too happy with me, but here we are."
Cavallari was previously married to former NFL star Jay Cutler, with whom she shares children Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7, but they separated in 2020 after ten years of marriage.
The mother-of-three admitted during a recent appearance on Rachel Bilson’s “Broad Ideas” podcast that since becoming a single lady, her social media inbox has been filled with messages from married men. "Clearly, I’m not ready for a relationship because I’m attracting all these unavailable men," the reality mogul jokingly noted. “I’ve gotten a lot of 29-year-olds. I’ve dated a lot of kids in their 20s and I’m like, ‘This is silly. I need someone who’s established.’”