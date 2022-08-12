Kristin Cavallari Works On Revenge Body As Ex Jay Cutler Snaps Back At 'Toxic' Comments
Don't mess with Kristin Cavallari! While the reality star's recent comments about her and ex Jay Cutler's marriage have reignited the drama, she's not giving into the bait, choosing to instead focus on herself.
On Thursday, August 11, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to show off her muscles as she deadlifted an impressive 185 pounds.
The video showed the mom-of-three clad in a black crop top and matching leggings as a male instructor counts her three reps. "185lbs 💪🏻 new record for me," she captioned the post.
Fans and friends alike were dazzled by her performance, with her old Laguna Beach costar Jason Wahler commenting, "That’s more than I can do!😂." She also received praise from WWE athlete Brie Bella, who wrote, "Yessss!!! Get it!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥."
The Uncommon James founder has been proudly putting her strong physique on display after admitting that "stress" took a toll on her body, as she felt she was too thin. While she didn't directly refer to her and Cutler's relationship as the culprit of her woes, she has been sharing upsetting new details about their romance lately.
The blonde beauty didn't go into details for the sake of their children, but she noted that things were "toxic" between the two. She also confessed that she should have broke it off years beforehand as she saw "red flags" early on, which is why she called off their engagement before reconciling.
"People don’t change," she said. "And you’ve got to trust your gut."
The football player, 39, responded by calling her words "comical."
"If she wants to say stuff, she can say stuff. I’m not going to go down that road about her. I mean, she’s still the mother of my kids," he stated. "I guess she fell out of love. Or it was toxic. Depends on the day I guess."
Since the 2020 divorce, Cavallari has dated comedian Jeff Dye and admitted to kissing her high school sweet, Stephen Colletti, but she's single at the moment. The athlete was last linked to singer Jana Kramer.