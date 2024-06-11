Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Was 102 Pounds During 'Unhappy' Marriage to Jay Cutler: 'I Looked Like S---'

“I was very thin,” the Laguna Beach star confessed. “I’ll put it into perspective for you guys. I’m 5’3”. I currently weigh 114 pounds. Filming Very Cavallari, I got down to 102, and I was eating the same amount of food that I’m eating now.”

The blonde babe, who was married to Cutler, 41, for nearly seven years, explained that the reason she lost so much weight was due to her relationship.

“The difference was I was so unhappy and so stressed out,” she noted. “I look back at photos from that time period and I’m like, ‘holy s---.’ I was rail f------- thin. I was skin and bones. I looked like s----. I think I look so much better now. And you guys, that was just stress. That was being in a really unhappy marriage, quite honestly. Literally, I was so unhappy, and I had way too much on my plate.”