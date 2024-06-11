Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Was 102 Pounds During 'Unhappy' Marriage to Jay Cutler: 'I Looked Like S---'
Kristin Cavallari got honest about her past marriage to Jay Cutler during the Tuesday, June 11, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari” podcast, after she was asked about her small frame when she was filming Very Cavallari, which ran on E! from 2018 until 2020.
“I was very thin,” the Laguna Beach star confessed. “I’ll put it into perspective for you guys. I’m 5’3”. I currently weigh 114 pounds. Filming Very Cavallari, I got down to 102, and I was eating the same amount of food that I’m eating now.”
The blonde babe, who was married to Cutler, 41, for nearly seven years, explained that the reason she lost so much weight was due to her relationship.
“The difference was I was so unhappy and so stressed out,” she noted. “I look back at photos from that time period and I’m like, ‘holy s---.’ I was rail f------- thin. I was skin and bones. I looked like s----. I think I look so much better now. And you guys, that was just stress. That was being in a really unhappy marriage, quite honestly. Literally, I was so unhappy, and I had way too much on my plate.”
As OK! previously reported, the former flames, who share three kids — Camden, Jaxon and Saylor — split in 2020. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” she wrote at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”
Cavallari has since moved on with Mark Estes, who is part of the Montana Boyz.
Despite their age difference — Estes is 24 while Cavallari is 37 — she's excited for what the future holds.
"It's too soon to tell. We're just going to slow our roll and continue to date. We're in no rush. I will never rush into anything again. So no, I'm not in the works to have a new baby daddy," she said after she admitted she wouldn't mind having kids with Estes.
"I thought that was a hard line for me. I've bent on it a little bit. The reality is I feel great. I'm 37. I think if I wanted to have another kid I think could," she added. "Montana is the first guy in four years where I have thought, 'Hmm, maybe I would have another kid.' Everyone else I've gone out with it's like, 'No, I'm not having any more kids.' But you meet the right person and it can change that."