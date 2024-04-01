OK Magazine
Kristin Cavallari's Boyfriend Mark Estes, 24, Admits 'There Was Instant Chemistry' With the Reality Star, 37: 'She's the Full Package'

Source: @markestes_1/Instagram
By:

Apr. 1 2024, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

Mark Estes has nothing but amazing things to say about his girlfriend, Kristin Cavallari!

In a new interview published Sunday, March 31, the 24-year-old TikTok star provided a glimpse inside the timeline of his relationship with the the mom-of-three, 37, and couldn't help but gush over the blonde beauty in the process.

kristin cavallari mark estes instant chemistry full package
Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes started dating in February.

Estes — known for his viral friend group the Montana Boyz — admitted he felt some jitters before asking Cavallari out for the first time on February 13, just ahead of Valentine's Day.

"I think just like along with any first date, I was definitely a little nervous," the social media content creator confessed to a news publication. "But yeah, it was great, and yeah, I’d say there was instant chemistry right away."

kristin cavallari mark estes instant chemistry full package
Source: @markestes_1/Instagram

The couple has a 13-year age gap.

It's clear Estes has major heart eyes for the Laguna Beach alum, as he gushed: "She’s just super confident."

"Obviously she’s gorgeous. She’s an amazing person as well, and a great mother. So, yeah, pretty much [the] full package," he continued of Cavallari — who shares her three kids, Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

kristin cavallari mark estes instant chemistry full package
Source: @markestes_1/Instagram

Mark Estes called his girlfriend 'the full package' during a recent interview.

During the interview, fellow Montana Boyz members Kaleb Winterburn and Kade "Cutter" Wilcox also spoke fondly of their pal's girlfriend, admitting they too saw the "instant" chemistry between Estes and Cavallari after being present for their first in-person hangout during a group gathering in Nashville, Tenn., back in January.

"Hanging around her at first I was like, 'Holy cow, this is crazy,'" Winterburn recalled of initially meeting the MTV alum, as Wilcox added, "she’s super cool in person."

Describing how Estes reacted to Cavallari first interacting with the Montana Boyz TikTok account online, Winterburn said his friend "was just fired up" after sending a DM to The Hills star that stated, "I love you."

"He mustered up the courage to do it and then he did it on the wrong account [instead of his personal]. Then she saw it and he was pretty ecstatic the next day," Winterburn explained.

kristin cavallari mark estes instant chemistry full package
Source: @markestes_1/Instagram

The lovebirds connected online.

After going public with their relationship more than one month ago, Cavallari and her much-younger man faced backlash for their 13-year age gap, however, the couple has remained unfazed by the haters and admittedly doesn't care what anyone has to say about their romance.

"You definitely kinda gotta block it out, just kind of have tunnel vision; have a vision of where we’re going and what we want to do in the future," Estes declared regarding online criticism he's received. "We don’t let that really get in the way of it."

Source: OK!

Page Six interviewed the Montana Boyz about Estes' relationship with Cavallari.

