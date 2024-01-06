Britney Spears Takes Holiday Trip to Las Vegas for First Time Since Victor Wembanyama Slap

Insiders revealed Spears, 42, had rooms at Resorts World and the Aria for a handful of nights ahead of Christmas, though it is unclear where she spent the holiday.

The star’s schedule was jam packed as she was spotted at the Wynn to watch the new live performance show, Awakening, and ate at their restaurant Lakeside. While at the famous casino, Spears strolled around sparkly pale blue mini-dress and brown boots surrounded by security guards.