Britney Spears Takes Holiday Trip to Las Vegas for First Time Since Victor Wembanyama Slap
Britney Spears won’t let the Victor Wembanyama slap stop her from hitting the casino.
According to a news outlet, the pop princess was spotted in Las Vegas for the first time since she was allegedly back handed by the basketball player’s security guard.
Insiders revealed Spears, 42, had rooms at Resorts World and the Aria for a handful of nights ahead of Christmas, though it is unclear where she spent the holiday.
The star’s schedule was jam packed as she was spotted at the Wynn to watch the new live performance show, Awakening, and ate at their restaurant Lakeside. While at the famous casino, Spears strolled around sparkly pale blue mini-dress and brown boots surrounded by security guards.
She tried to keep a low profile, as she also sported sunglasses and had her long blonde locks in waves.
Additionally, the beauty visited the new Fontainebleau property, including its LIV nightclub, and “briefly” stopped by the members-only club, Poodle Room.
As OK! previously reported, Spears’ holiday excursion came five months after she was allegedly hit by Wembanyama security guard for attempting to greet the 7’4” star.
While the “Toxic” singer claimed she “simply tapped his shoulder” to try to get his attention as he strolled into celebrity hotspot Catch, which is located inside the Aria Resort, Wembanyama did not tell the same story while speaking with ESPN.
"We were in the hall. There was a lot of people, so people were calling [at] me, obviously. There was one person who was calling me but we talked before with security," he recalled, noting he "couldn't stop" because of the crowds around him.
He then recounted being "grabbed" by a person — whom he later learned was Spears. "I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop."
"That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder — she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away," he explained.
Despite this, Wembanyama wasn't aware "how much force" his team used against the mother-of-two.
"I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner," he admitted with a laugh.
"I didn’t know for a couple hours, but when I came back to the hotel … I thought it was no big deal, and then security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears," he continued.
"At first, I was like, 'You’re joking,' but yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears. I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight," Wembanyama insisted.
